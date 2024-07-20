REGINA
Regina

    • Lawson Aquatic Centre hosting diving championships this weekend

    Divers compete in the Junior Development Diving Nationals that are going on at the Lawson Aquatic Centre from July 18 - 21. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Divers compete in the Junior Development Diving Nationals that are going on at the Lawson Aquatic Centre from July 18 - 21. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
    Share

    The Lawson Aquatic Centre is playing host to some of the best young divers in the country for the National Canadian Junior Development Championships.

    Around 80 athletes between the ages of eight to 13 are taking part. The athletes will compete for national titles and the chance to represent Canada on the international stage.

    The Regina Diving Club has the biggest contingent with 10 divers cometing.

    On Thursday, Regina’s Lauren Vicaryous finished first on the platform, while 10-year-old Hawksley Burnett also placed on the podium for the one metre springboard.

    The event runs until Sunday, with competition beginning at 9:30 a.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News