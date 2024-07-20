Lawson Aquatic Centre hosting diving championships this weekend

The Lawson Aquatic Centre is playing host to some of the best young divers in the country for the National Canadian Junior Development Championships.

Around 80 athletes between the ages of eight to 13 are taking part. The athletes will compete for national titles and the chance to represent Canada on the international stage.

The Regina Diving Club has the biggest contingent with 10 divers cometing.

On Thursday, Regina’s Lauren Vicaryous finished first on the platform, while 10-year-old Hawksley Burnett also placed on the podium for the one metre springboard.

The event runs until Sunday, with competition beginning at 9:30 a.m.