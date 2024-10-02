Leader Profile: Scott Moe, Saskatchewan Party

Before becoming Saskatchewan’s premier in 2018, Scott Moe was elected to the legislature as a Saskatchewan Party MLA for the constituency of Rosthern-Shellbrook in 2011. He was then re-elected as an MLA in 2016.

Moe was raised on a grain farm between Parkside and Shellbrook and later received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at the University of Saskatchewan.

Moe previously served as Saskatchewan’s minister of environment, minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Corporation, and minster responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.

During his time as minister, Moe was responsible for new agricultural drainage regulations.

In August of 2017, when then-Premier Brad Wall announced his intention to step down, Moe resigned as minister and made a leadership bid.

Moe was elected Saskatchewan Party leader on Jan. 27, 2018 and was sworn in as premier on Feb. 2 that year. He was re-elected as premier in 2020.

Moe has been vocal about several issues throughout his time as premier, most notably fighting against the federal government’s carbon tax plan.

Early on during his leadership, Moe restored $30 million in education funding and a PST exemption on agriculture and life insurance products.

During his time as premier, Moe has also worked to address affordability. In 2022, his government doled out one-time $500 cheques to 900,000 Saskatchewan residents.

Moe is the 15th premier of Saskatchewan. He and his wife currently live in Shellbrook with their two children.