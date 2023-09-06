Life expectancy in Saskatchewan hits 20 year low: Statistics Canada

Life expectancy at birth in Saskatchewan fell by almost two years since 2017 – sitting at its lowest since 2000 according to a recent report from Statistics Canada.

The report “Life expectancy and other elements of the complete life table, single-year estimates, Canada, all provinces except Prince Edward Island” outlines that from 2017 to 2021 – life expectancy of Saskatchewan residents dropped from 80.24 to 78.48 years.

While the national life expectancy at birth also dropped in the same time period - the average in 2021 was recorded as 81.87 – nearly 3.5 years over Saskatchewan.

In the past two decades, Saskatchewan has lagged behind the national average.

With the 2021 data set – the province has dropped to its lowest point since 2000 when the average was 78.59 years.

Overall, life expectancy across Canada has been consistently rising for decades.

In 1980 – the national average for both sexes was 75.43 years. The average was recorded at its highest in 2019 at 82.03.

The divide between Saskatchewan and the national average is similar when looking specifically at men and women.

Nationally – men have a life expectancy of 79.63 years while women are recorded as having 84.11.

In Saskatchewan – Statistics Canada predicts men will live 76.03 years while women lead with 81.08.

Statistics Canada noted that declines in the rise are due to several factors such as a strain on the healthcare system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising rates of drug toxicity deaths.