'Listen, learn and improve': New Regina police chief excited for upcoming role

Regina’s new Chief of Police Farooq Hassan Sheikh says he is excited to be part of an affordable, diverse and growing city.

Sheikh spoke to members of Regina’s media virtually on Wednesday from Edmonton and mentioned the in-depth search Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Board of Police Commissioners conducted as something that impressed him.

“I want to listen, learn and strive to improve,” Sheikh said. “I want to be open and honest and when we make mistakes and we will [we need to] accept it and agree to it rather than be in denial,” he added.

Sheikh said it’s his hope that when people call the police at their very worst they can be at their very best.

Sheikh comes to Regina after serving as chief for the Alberta Sheriff’s Service since 2021 and also has extensive experience in policing in the United Kingdom.

He also holds a master’s degree in criminology, something Sheikh said he hopes to put to operational use to help address issues Regina and other cities across Canada are currently facing.

For Sheikh some of those problems include social issues, homelessness, mental health, addictions and drugs.

Sheikh said he feels they are large issues that police can’t tackle alone – adding they need to be in collaboration with social services, mental health leads and other strategic partners like housing providers.

Sheikh’s first day as Regina’s 15th Chief of Police will be Dec. 1.

“I’m passionate about being a police officer so when they told me I got the job I was so happy and just wanted to tell everybody but I couldn’t tell anyone until it was official,” he explained.

“But really excited and looking forward to the opportunity.”