Local baton twirlers qualify for World Championships
Four members of Regina’s Sundown Optimist Baton Group (SOBG) have qualified to compete for Canada at the World Baton Twirling Championships in Liverpool, England this summer.
Annabelle Kish, Elise Miller, Annabelle Porter, and Julee Stewart qualified after their performances last weekend at the National Qualifier event in Oshawa, Ont.
Maureen Johnson, founder of Martin School of Dance and director of SOBG, said she was very happy to hear of the qualifications.
“You always go into the National Qualifier not knowing who your competition is, you don’t really see too much of them until the qualifier. So for me it was very rewarding and I could relax a little bit because I knew they were at the top of their game,” she said.
Now the group will prepare to take part in a historic World Championship event.
“There used to be an event called the International Cup as well as the Grand Prix and this is the very first time that these two different baton organizations are combining into one,” Stewart explained.
“We’re a part of WBTF [World Baton Twirling Federation] and there’s another organization called WFNBTA [World Federation of National Baton Twirling Associations]. They’re combining for their very first World Baton Twirling Championships this summer.”
Despite the change, Stewart has plenty of experience on the international stage already as she will be competing in her 10th World Championships. In 2019, she placed first in the Elite Three Baton at the International Cup and was also a World Silver medallist in 2022.
“It’s such an honour to be able to represent Team Canada on a world stage. I wouldn’t trade it for anything else in the world,” Stewart exclaimed.
The 26-year-olds’ teammates Porter, 15, and Miller, 16, have also attended Worlds’ events for the sport. Both Porter and Miller competed Elite at the World Championships in 2022 and the International Cup in 2019.
“I learned that it’s sometimes difficult to twirl under pressure but the practice will carry you through if you’ve worked all summer,” Miller said on how she is using last year’s experience to help her prepare. “I think it’s going to be really challenging, but it’ll be really exciting [this year].”
“It was definitely different than any other competition I’ve competed in before. It was definitely a new experience travelling a really long ways and competing with so many different athletes. Since I had really only competed with one or two athletes in my category in Saskatchewan and Canada,” Porter reflected on the 2022 Championships.
However, for 13-year-old Kish, this will be her first time experiencing the international competition.
“I’m excited to see everybody twirl and all the different countries. I just feel very proud and happy that I get to do that [represent my country] my first time every trying to go,” Kish said.
Kish qualified to compete in two baton and artistic twirl after her performances last weekend.
“It was really cool because I’ve never been anywhere against other clubs from different provinces,” she said.
As for Kish’s teammates: Stewart will compete in five events, Miller in seven, and Porter in seven come August.
The newly formed World Championships is an exciting step for the sport that is trying to gain traction amongst its audience.
Stewart said the team is happy to be a part of the inaugural experience, which will hopefully be a first step into getting baton twirling into the Olympics.
“I believe baton twirling is a very unique sport. There are a lot of different elements that are combined in baton twirling. We do gymnastics, a lot of dancing, and we also do a lot of acrobatic type movements. We use heavy hand-eye coordination. Our sport also requires conditioning to make sure we are able to last the two and half minute routines,” she said.
Miller and Porter agreed that baton twirling should be added to the Olympics.
“It’s super challenging and it’s super difficult. It’s very similar to figure skating and rhythmic gymnastics. So I feel like it would be a very interesting sport and lots of people enjoying watching,” Miller said on why she believes it should become an Olympic sanctioned event.
“I think it should be an Olympic sport just because it’s so unique and different from all the other ones. There’s a lot of different elements and components that go into baton twirling and I think it would be interesting to watch compared to other sports,” Porter said.
The World Championships will take place from Aug. 9-13.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Special rapporteur Johnston expected to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs are moving towards re-issuing an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Bridging opposite views and finding humility: Rabbi shares message on Shavuot
The first night of the Jewish holiday Shavuot begins Thursday, and one Canadian rabbi says the holiday carries a universal message about humility and bridging opposite views.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Ron DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign, outlining an aggressive travel schedule as his allies insisted they remain well funded and well positioned for a long Republican primary fight ahead.
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police find white van linked to homicide investigation
Saskatoon police have recovered a white Dodge Caravan believed to be connected with tthe killing of 30-year-old Angose Standingwater.
-
Saskatoon teacher on bicycle dies in fatal cement truck collision
A Saskatoon teacher died in a collision involving a cement truck late Wednesday afternoon..
-
Prince Albert officers hoping for positive change amid turmoil, police group says
Prince Albert police officers are excited to see a change in leadership, according to the president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers (SFPO).
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
-
Two arrested during police bust of Winnipeg magic mushroom store
Two people are facing charges following a bust last week at a magic mushroom store on Osborne.
-
Nine wildfires currently burning in Manitoba
A new bulletin from the Manitoba Wildfire Service says there are nine active wildfires currently burning in the province.
Calgary
-
1 dead after early morning stabbing along Macleod Trail
A man is dead following an early morning stabbing in the city's downtown core and Calgary police say two people have been arrested.
-
Calgary's seasonal patios pop back up, bringing 'vibrancy' and 'whimsy'
Calgary will once again see dozens of popup patios throughout the city this summer as eateries expanded their outdoor dining areas – or create new ones altogether.
-
Baby gorilla born at Calgary zoo
There's been another addition at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo as the gorilla troop welcomed a little one on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
-
Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
-
Ballot battlegrounds: Edmonton-area ridings to watch this Alberta election
With advance voting open in Alberta and election day looming on May 29, CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of ridings to watch in the capital region.
Toronto
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
Air Canada flight declares mayday over Toronto after electrical issue
An Air Canada flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport last week was forced to turn around due to an onboard emergency.
Ottawa
-
Oh my Gee! Ottawa cyclist has sensational rides at Giro d’Italia
Ottawa cyclist Derek Gee says no one is more surprised about his impressive ride at the Giro d’Italia than he is.
-
Ottawa eyes new tax to support ByWard Market revival
The city of Ottawa is looking at introducing a special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and redesigning the Rideau-Sussex intersection node, as part of a new plan to revitalize the tourist district.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Vancouver
-
Caught on video: Baby moose stops traffic in B.C.
The moments when a mother moose and her baby stopped traffic on a Northern B.C. highway last week were caught on video by a truck driver.
-
Man caught on camera lighting fire at Richmond, B.C., home
In the video, a suspect can be seen pouring out a flammable liquid on the doorstep of a home on Bryson Place. He looks directly at the camera for a moment, before lighting the liquid on fire and running away.
-
B.C. announces plans for new cancer centre in Kamloops
Health Minister Adrian Dix says the new centre at the Royal Inland Hospital will include radiation therapy, meaning patients will no longer have to travel the roughly two hour trip to Kelowna for that treatment.
Montreal
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
-
New surgery approach at Montreal Children's Hospital cuts recovery times, opioid use
Surgeons at the Montreal Children's Hospital have started using a new approach to help young patients recover from surgery that has already led to shorter hospital stays and fewer opioid prescriptions. The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) model is an approach that puts the full recovery of the patient at the centre of any procedure.
-
Quebec provincial police financial crimes unit conduct raid in Kanesatake
Officers from the Quebec provincial police (SQ) financial crimes unit were in Kanesatake on Thursday morning, conducting a raid and seizure in relation to a fraud investigation allegedly into misappropriation of funds during the pandemic and MCK finances.
Vancouver Island
-
Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich deemed not suspicious
Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich.
-
RCMP investigating teen's death in Duncan
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the death of 15-year-old girl in Duncan.
-
B.C. birders ask province to protect Fairy Creek old-growth to save threatened species
Birders and biologists are banding together to urge the B.C. government to protect ancient forests on southwestern Vancouver Island in a bid to save threatened marbled murrelet nesting sites.
Atlantic
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. offers free meningococcal B vaccine to some young people
Nova Scotia is making the meningococcal B vaccine free for people under 25 who are living in a group setting like college or university residences for the first time.
-
Murphy's Logic: Assuring the protection of our democracy is PM Trudeau's job
OPINION: Steve Murphy shares his thoughts on the fallout of the decision not to call a public inquiry into alleged foreign interference.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener
A person in critical condition has been airlifted to an out-of-region hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener.
-
Gas prices climb 10 cents a litre overnight in K-W
The average cost of regular gas has gone up by as much as 10 cents per litre overnight in Kitchener-Waterloo and experts expect it could go even higher.
-
Jury finds Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Kitchener has found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.