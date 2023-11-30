Local pharmacy hosts second ID clinic to help houseless residents access services

The Queen City Wellness Pharmacy held their second ID clinic Thursday afternoon at the Heritage Community Association.

The ID clinic gives residents who are homeless the opportunity to obtain an ID card so they are able to access social services.

Many other services including SGI, Service Canada and E-Health were all on hand assisting folks. Having a variety of different services in one room was something new this time around, according to officials.

“We focused on the core services last, so birth certificates, social insurance numbers and SGI,” said Shylo Stevenson, Community Wellness Coordinator for Queen City Wellness Pharmacy.

“Since then, other agencies have reached out to us. We had Second First Nation reach out saying they wanted to be a part of it to help urban members. The Métis Nation wanting to come and make sure people had registered with Métis Nation.”

Stevenson said around 100 people attended the ID clinic.

“Just today (Thursday) we are rounding the 100 person mark and that’s variations from getting health cards to birth certifications to registering with Métis Nation, getting the bank accounts, getting status cards, getting SGI photo I.D, Canada Revenue information and Service Canada,” he said.

The next ID clinic is expected to return in the new year.