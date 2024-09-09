Location for new joint use elementary, high schools in Regina announced

The provincial government and City of Regina announced the location for future joint use elementary and high schools in the city’s east end on Monday.

Both schools will be located in The Towns neighbourhood, which is near Costco, and combined will be able to accommodate 3,400 students.

The joint use elementary school will hold up to 1,400 students, 800 for the public school and 600 for the Catholic, the province said in a news release.

Up to 2,000 students will be able to attend the high school, the release said.

The school builds will also provide 180 childcare spaces with the allocation of spaces between the elementary and high schools still being determined, the release said.

The provincial government announced its intention to build the schools in the 2024 budget last March.

"This is an exciting time for east Regina as we take this significant step toward building new schools that will serve our students in elementary and high school," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in the release.

"These projects represent our commitment to providing quality education and modern learning environments for our children to succeed. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the City of Regina, the school divisions and the community to bring these schools to life and to support the growing needs of our communities."

In August, work also began for a new joint use elementary school and daycare in Regina’s Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

There's currently no timeline on when the schools will be built and opened, but the province said the plan is to begin constuction in the next couple of years.

-- With files from Donovan Maess.