Location named for new Estevan long-term care home
A site for a new long-term care home in Estevan was announced on Friday.
According to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan, the new care home will replace the Estevan Nursing Regional Nursing Home and will have 129 new long-term care beds.
“I am pleased to see the approval of this key step for the new Estevan Long-Term Care Home so we can move forward with this important project for the community,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said.
Once it is built, the care home will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the release said.
"We are thrilled that the nursing home continues to move toward fruition," Estevan Mayor Roy Ludwig said. "We work collaboratively with the provincial government to ensure our community enjoys the benefits it deserves for our long serving citizens."
The province said that the site for the care home has no exact address yet, but is expected to be located to the west of St. Joseph's Hospital along Sister Roddy Road.
