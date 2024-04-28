London Drugs shuts down all western Canadian stores 'until further notice' following cyber incident
London Drugs has announced all of its locations in western Canada will be closed until further notice following a cybersecurity incident.
The incident reportedly occurred at some point on April 28 – with the company announcing the closures in a news release published Sunday evening.
London Drugs said it does not believe any customer or employee data was impacted “at this time.”
“Upon discovering the incident, London Drugs immediately undertook countermeasures to protect its network and data, including retaining leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation and to conduct a forensic investigation,” the release read.
Concerning pharmacy support, the company stated that pharmacists are on standby to assist – advising customers to phone their local pharmacy to make arrangements.
“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and we want to assure you that this incident is the utmost priority for us at London Drugs,” the release continued.
“Thank you for your patience.”
Canucks pull off comeback, top Predators 4-3 in OT
Elias Lindholm scored 1:02 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks came all the way back to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday.
CDC says it's identified 1st documented cases of HIV transmitted through cosmetic needles
Three women diagnosed with HIV after getting 'vampire facial' procedures at an unlicensed medical spa are believed to be the first documented cases of people contracting the virus through a cosmetic procedure using needles.
'Cybersecurity incident' shuts down London Drugs stores across Western Canada
All 79 locations of pharmacy and retail chain London Drugs were shut down Sunday after it was the victim of a “cybersecurity incident.”
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
Aerial photos show wide devastation left by a deadly tornado in China's Guangzhou
Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media on Sunday showed wide devastation in part of the southern city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the day before, killing five people, injuring dozens others and damaging more than 140 buildings.
Ontario to ban use of cellphones in school classrooms starting in September
Ontario is introducing a suite of measures that will crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools.
Australian prime minister describes domestic violence as a 'national crisis' after protests
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday described domestic violence as a 'national crisis' after thousands rallied around the country against violence toward women.
Casey DeSmith won’t start Game 4 for the Canucks
Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will start in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Sunday.
Putin likely didn't order death of Russian opposition leader Navalny, U.S. official says
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely didn't order the death of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny in February, according to an official familiar with the determination.
Saskatoon care home workers escalating strike action
Workers at group homes run by LutherCare Communities in Saskatoon are escalating their strike action.
Saskatoon Indigenous and Palestinian communities gather in collective prayer for Gaza
On Saturday, in a display of cross-cultural solidarity, members of the Indigenous and Palestinian communities gathered in Saskatoon for an event steeped in prayer and dance.
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
Nichushkin scores hat trick to lead Avalanche to 5-1 win, leaving Jets on the brink
The Jets will look to avoid elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre.
Siloam Mission launches housing strategy, aims to solve chronic homelessness in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg-based non-profit organization is hoping to tackle chronic homelessness in the city with a newly launched housing strategy.
Man dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 16 Saturday
A man is dead after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle in Strathcona County Saturday night.
Woman killed in crash near Fort McMurray International Airport Saturday morning
A woman was killed after crashing into a water truck near the Fort McMurray International Airport Saturday morning.
Oilers add depth with recall of Jack Campbell, Philip Broberg from AHL
The Edmonton Oilers are adding depth for the playoffs by recalling goaltender Jack Campbell and defenceman Philip Broberg from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.
Elliot Page criticizes Alberta government for trans policies at Calgary Comic Expo event
Actor and activist Elliot Page offered a parent some guidance and blasted the Alberta government Sunday at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.
Hundreds of Calgarians step up in Crescent Heights to help end homelessness
About 300 people laced up their runners and tackled the McHugh Bluff staircase to help bring an end to homelessness in Calgary.
Pedestrian suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries after getting run over twice in Bridgeland parking lot
Calgary police are investigating after a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon in Bridgeland that left a pedestrian hospitalized with serious, life-altering injuries.
Bandits get hat trick from Logan Sawyer en route to 8-2 win over Okotoks
The Brooks Bandits got down to business Friday, defeating the Okotoks Oilers 8-2.
'No real winner' following first Alberta NDP leadership debate: political scientist
An Alberta political scientist said the NDP leadership hopefuls remained fairly even following the first of the party’s debates.
Multiple grass fires sparked near Kipp rail yard
It was a busy Wednesday evening for fire crews in Lethbridge County after multiple grass fires were sparked near the Kipp rail yard.
Suspect allegedly made anti-2SLGBTQI+ comments towards victim in downtown Toronto: police
Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a victim and made anti-2SLGBTQI+ comments while continuously harassing them in downtown Toronto last month.
Auston Matthews' illness 'lingering' as desperate Toronto Maple Leafs look to stay alive
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been sidelined by a "lingering illness" as Toronto stares down playoff elimination.
Community group looks to help as Ottawa Food Bank sees a surge in demand
While food banks across Ontario continue to experience a surge in use, one Ottawa community group is working to fight food insecurity. The Food for All Ottawa Facebook page has been bringing in 150 to 200 new members a month, connecting food donors directly with people in need.
Police investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Ottawa's south-end
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 8th Line Road, near Walker Road, just after 2:30 a.m.
Quebec to invest $603 million to protect the French language
Quebec is investing $603 million over the next five years to counter what its French-language minister describes as the decline of the French language in the province.
Students vow to 'stand their ground,' show solidarity with Palestinians at McGill encampment
Hundreds of students are still camping out on McGill's University's campus this weekend in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Quebec eyes new bill to force online streaming giants to show more francophone content
Quebecers could soon see more homegrown content on streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. The provincial government announced that it plans to introduce a new bill within the next year to force online streaming giants to add more made-in-Quebec media on their platforms.
Road closed in Oak Bay, B.C., so elephant seal can cross
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
Road closed in Oak Bay, B.C., so elephant seal can cross
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London remains undefeated as Knights crush Saginaw 3-1 on home ice
The London Knights have taken a 2-0 series lead on the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL Western Conference Final after a 3-1 win Sunday. The 10-0 start to the playoffs is the best in franchise history during the internet era.
Advocate for injured workers honoured with Lifetime Activism Award on National Day of Mourning
It’s been 25 years since Kevin Jones was injured while employed at a factory building transport trailers. 'There was repetitive strain, motion muscles, skeletal tearing, and nerve pain in my neck, shoulders and upper back,' explained Jones, 51, of London, Ont.
'We have an ability to create change': Waterloo Region residents mourn those who never returned from work
Waterloo Region residents, workplace safety advocates, and politicians all gathered at the Worker’s Monument in Cambridge’s Riverside Park for the National Day of Mourning.
Most-read stories of the week: Stolen laptop, parking dispute, $0.05 property tax bill
A ransom for a stolen laptop, a parking dispute at a Kitchener apartment building, and a five-cent property tax bill round out the most-read stories of the week.
Police charge two teens following Kitchener convenience store robbery
Waterloo Regional Police have charged two teens in connection to a Kitchener robbery.
Special weather statements issued in northern Ont. for freezing or heavy rain
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements warning of freezing or heavy rain from Chapleau, Ont. to Sturgeon Lake, Ont.
Northern OPP detachment lays 3 impaired driving charges in 13 hours
Impaired drivers recently kept a northern Ontario Provincial Police detachment busy this weekend. The Temiskaming detachment charged three people with impaired driving in only 13 hours.
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on the possibility of a U.S. ban of TikTok
Anyone who has a Gen-Z person in their life is likely familiar with the popular social media app TikTok, but a new bill in the U.S. may soon take it off of the American market.
Nova Scotians remember those lost in workplace accidents on National Day of Mourning
Dozens of people across Nova Scotia came together at Province House on Sunday for National Day of Mourning, an annual day that remembers those who have died of or were injured because of a workplace accident.
Saint John honours National Day of Mourning with ceremony at Rockwood Park
Over 150 residents flocked to Rockwood Park in Saint John on Sunday to pay their respects on the National Day of Mourning, which honours workers who have been killed or have suffered a workplace related injury while on the job.
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Canada recognizes housing as a human right. Few provinces have followed suit
As more Canadians find themselves struggling to afford or find housing, the country's smallest province is the only one that can point to legislation recognizing housing as a human right.