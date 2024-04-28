London Drugs shuts down all western Canadian stores 'until further notice' following cyber incident

London Drugs has announced all of its locations in western Canada will be closed until further notice following a cybersecurity incident.

The incident reportedly occurred at some point on April 28 – with the company announcing the closures in a news release published Sunday evening.

London Drugs said it does not believe any customer or employee data was impacted “at this time.”

“Upon discovering the incident, London Drugs immediately undertook countermeasures to protect its network and data, including retaining leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation and to conduct a forensic investigation,” the release read.

Concerning pharmacy support, the company stated that pharmacists are on standby to assist – advising customers to phone their local pharmacy to make arrangements.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and we want to assure you that this incident is the utmost priority for us at London Drugs,” the release continued.

“Thank you for your patience.”