Lorne Calvert honoured with dedication of Moose Jaw campground, walking trail

REGINA -

A section of the River Park Walking Trail and Campground in Moose Jaw will be renamed to honour one of Saskatchewan’s former premiers.

The locations will be renamed Lorne Calvert Campground and the Lorne Calvert Loop.

"The Wakamow Valley Authority Board is very pleased to pay homage to one of Moose Jaw's most influential public figures," Wakamow Valley Authority General Manager Todd Johnson said. "It's a small gesture, but one we hope will carry on Premier Calvert's legacy for generations to come."

Calvert served as the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, previously Moose Jaw South, from 1986 to 1999. In that time he was the Minister of Health and later went on to become the Minister of Social Services. In 2001 he became Saskatchewan’s 13th premier – a position he held until 2007.

“Four generations of my family have grown up learning of life and God's creation within the valley,” Calvert said. “Betty and I, now with our children and grandchildren, have spent some of the happiest days of our lives camped in parks and campgrounds, including the Wakamow campground.”

New park signage is set to be unveiled next year.