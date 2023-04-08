'Makes their day': Government House holds annual Easter egg hunt in Regina
For those looking to hunt for festive looking chocolate, Government House was the place to be on Saturday.
Government House’s annual Easter egg hunt ran for two sessions on April 8. One was held indoors due to the winter-like conditions in the city at the time, while the final running was held outdoors once the afternoon sun appeared.
According to organizers, over 1,000 residents attended.
“We hide eggs around the house and the children have to find six different colour eggs and then they will receive a pack of chocolate,” Jacob Sawatzky, lead of visitor experience at Government House, told CTV News.
Officials said they expected around 400-500 visitors per session.
However, the morning session alone saw more than 800 visitors pack the halls of Government House.
The official residence of the Governor General of Saskatchewan offers free programing for families during the holidays with the Easter egg hunt being one of many.
“The entire space is designed for free programming for the community,” Sawatzky said.
“It is awesome we are able to utilize these spaces for so many people.”
Many families came to the Regina staple to spend the days with loved ones.
“We have never been to the Government House before,” Solange Sharif said. “We saw the event on Facebook and our kids were hearing about it at school.”
The Sharif family also took advantage of the learning opportunities at the house.
“The kids are having fun, smiling and running around,” Shahzad Sharif told CTV News.
“They are Canadian at the end of the day and it’s good to experience it first hand.”
Sawatzky, along with the rest of Government House’s employees, were thrilled to offer free events especially after the pandemic halted public programming.
“With restrictions, it was hard for families to taker advantage of free programming,” Sawatzky said.
“But being able to offer that for people is amazing because it makes their day.”
