Man allegedly caught setting fire to porta-potty, Regina police say

One bathroom in downtown Regina was certainly not a place of relief following a late night case of arson.

On the night of Oct. 2, Regina police received a report of arson concerning a porta-potty in Victoria Park.

Patrol officers in the area found a man who matched the witness description of the fire starter in an alley north of Victoria Avenue – between Scarth Street and Hamilton Street, according to a release from RPS.

Police found bear spray, a machete and “items used for starting fires” in the man’s possession.

During the suspect’s arrest, a nearby garbage bin burst into flames according to officers.

The suspect was found responsible for the additional blaze.

All told, the 21-year-old Regina man is charged with two counts of arson, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and mischief under $5,000 for an earlier case of graffiti.

The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on Oct. 3.