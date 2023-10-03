Regina

    • Man allegedly caught setting fire to porta-potty, Regina police say

    Regina police vehicles at RPS headquarters can be seen in this file image. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina police vehicles at RPS headquarters can be seen in this file image. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    One bathroom in downtown Regina was certainly not a place of relief following a late night case of arson.

    On the night of Oct. 2, Regina police received a report of arson concerning a porta-potty in Victoria Park.

    Patrol officers in the area found a man who matched the witness description of the fire starter in an alley north of Victoria Avenue – between Scarth Street and Hamilton Street, according to a release from RPS.

    Police found bear spray, a machete and “items used for starting fires” in the man’s possession.

    During the suspect’s arrest, a nearby garbage bin burst into flames according to officers.

    The suspect was found responsible for the additional blaze.

    All told, the 21-year-old Regina man is charged with two counts of arson, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and mischief under $5,000 for an earlier case of graffiti.

    The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on Oct. 3.

