Man arrested for robbery after reports of woman screaming, Regina police say

A woman’s screams for help led to the arrest of a man for robbery over the weekend in Regina.

Regina police were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning after it was reported that a woman’s screams could be heard on the 3100 block of Avonhurst Drive.

Police said that a 37-year-old woman was walking down the sidewalk when an unknown man approached her.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman’s backpack and pulled her to the ground, dragging her.

After the woman began screaming, the suspect walked away from the scene.

Officers later found a man matching the suspect’s description and arrested him.

A 31-year-old Regina man faces one robbery charge. He’s set to appear in provincial court on Monday.