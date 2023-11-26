REGINA
Regina

    • Man arrested for robbery after reports of woman screaming, Regina police say

    A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

     

    A woman’s screams for help led to the arrest of a man for robbery over the weekend in Regina.

    Regina police were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning after it was reported that a woman’s screams could be heard on the 3100 block of Avonhurst Drive.

    Police said that a 37-year-old woman was walking down the sidewalk when an unknown man approached her.

    The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman’s backpack and pulled her to the ground, dragging her.

    After the woman began screaming, the suspect walked away from the scene.

    Officers later found a man matching the suspect’s description and arrested him.

    A 31-year-old Regina man faces one robbery charge. He’s set to appear in provincial court on Monday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News