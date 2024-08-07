Man charged for shooting air soft gun at vehicles in Regina

A 21-year-old man is facing numerous charges including endangering a child after Regina police say he was driving around and shooting an air soft gun at other vehicles.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive around 10:30 Saturday night for the report of a weapons offense.

Officers spoke with a victim who provided a suspect description before a traffic stop was conducted a short time later at Albert Street and College Avenue where the driver of the vehicle was arrested, police said.

A child was also in the vehicle at the time and police were also able to recover the air soft gun, the release said.

The 21-year-old man was charged with endangering a child, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and carrying a concealed or prohibited device of ammunition.

Regina police said he will make his first court appearance on Sept. 16.