Man dies after semi and train crash on Sask. highway

A 57-year-old man from Biggar Saskatchewan was killed after a semi and a CP train collided in the RM of Biggar on Thursday.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene south of Highway 14 on Woods Road, RCMP said in a release.

Police say the 57-year-old man the driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

No other injuries to rail operators were reported to police.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and CP Police from Moose Jaw.

Biggar, Sask. is located about 97 kilometres west of Saskatoon.