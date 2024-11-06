Man who robbed 5 Sask. Tim Hortons restaurants, 12 in Alberta, arrested

A 25-year-old man who robbed a dozen Tim Hortons restaurant in Alberta and five more in Saskatchewan has been arrested, according to RCMP.

The suspect was arrested in White City last Thursday after it’s believed he committed another break and enter.

The alleged break and enters occurred between June and October, RCMP say.

The 25-year-old suspect from Medicine Hat, Alta. is facing dozens of charges.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.