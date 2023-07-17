Maple Creek cowboy named 2023 Calgary Stampede champion

Maple Creek, Sask.’s Jared Parsonage is bringing home a bronze statue and $50,000 cheque after being crowned the 2023 Calgary Stampede champion for bull riding this past week.

Parsonage, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Canada national standings won Pool B with a perfect three-for-three performance.

He then swept through the semi-final and final rounds to capture a perfect five for five event, not getting bucked off once.

Parsonage earned 78.5 points on Toothless Smile before collecting 83.5 points on Blue Magic and 85 points on Devils Advocate in Pool B action, PBR said on its website.

In the semi-finals, Parsonage finished second with an 88 point ride on Red Rocker to advance to the final round where he was the only man to make the eight-second whistle, scoring 89 points riding Wild Time, PBR said.

Parsonage finished second at the Stampede in 2019 and third in 2022.

Three other Canadians won their events in 2023, with tie-down roper Beau Cooper, saddle bronc rider Dawson Hay and steer wrestler Scott Guenthner capturing first place as well.