March coming in like a lion with heavy snow expected for central, southern Sask.

Heavy snowfall is expected to affect much of central and southern Saskatchewan this weekend prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue special weather statements Thursday afternoon.

Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert are included in the weather advisories.

“Snowfall will begin on Saturday in western parts of the province, generally south of the Yellowhead, and will expand eastward through the day. Total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are likely across most of southern Saskatchewan, with some pockets of up to 30 cm possible,” ECCC said on its website Thursday afternoon.

According to ECCC the snow is expected to taper off on Sunday night.

Parts of the province including Saskatoon were hit with heavy snow and strong winds last weekend when an Alberta clipper system moved through.