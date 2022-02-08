Masking to become optional in Sask. schools when public health orders expire

Indoor masking will become optional in Saskatchewan schools once the current public health orders expire at the end of February.

During a press conference Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the province’s proof of vaccination policy will end on Feb. 14. Mandatory indoor masking rules will be removed at the expiry of public health orders on Feb. 28.

The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation Patrick Maze said the province told school boards they cannot keep mandatory masking rules in place, outside of the public health order.

Maze said the decision to remove these measures creates a delicate balancing act for teachers and other school staff in the province.

“Teachers are suffering from COVID exhaustion,” said Maze. “But at the same time, we want to try and balance that with their safety.”

Schools have been an area where virus transmission has been higher due to the number of children and staff in closer proximity, making it harder to physically distance.

Last month, the province removed the requirement of notification of positive tests in schools and dropped the self-isolation period to five days.

“It makes things difficult in schools when they are faced with changing mandates as much as they have changed,” said Maze. “Our school staff have been remarkably adaptable and they’ve done a really good job of enforcing the measures that have been in place.”

“In person learning is important,” said the province’s top doctor Dr. Saqib Shahab. “Some parents will choose to continue having their children use masks, others not so much. But it is important for school divisions and for parents to start thinking ahead about how March will look and feel like.”

The majority of schools in the province go into a week-long break at the end of February. When students and staff return to the classroom, the masking requirement will be no more.

“You will see a portion of students and staff will remain wearing masks after February 28,” said Moe. “The plan over the next number of weeks provides us all with the opportunity to think abut what it truly means to getting back to normal.”

Moe alluded to businesses having the ability to retain masking inside their stores for customers and staff if they chose to do so. Schools were only given the option to make masking optional.

“We need to make that decision on masking based on what’s happening with the cases,” said Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili. “I’m concerned [February 28] will be too soon to remove masking”