Mayor addresses showcasing Regina for FCM at upcoming conference and trade show

Hosting a conference and trade show for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is a great chance to showcase Regina and all it has and can have to offer, Mayor Sandra Masters said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

“We really want to showcase our city and are looking forward to the meetings with big city mayors in terms of advocacy with the federal government,” Masters said, adding talking about municipal concerns and sharing ideas will also play a large role.

FCM is an advocacy group that was formed in 1937, currently it represents over 2,000 Canadian municipalities.

The annual conference in trade show will take place in the Queen City from June 2-5.

Masters said one of the major concerns many municipal leaders share is affordability, something discussed at city council on Wednesday.

“One of the programs that was on the docket yesterday [Wednesday] was relative to the water utility,” Masters said.

Masters said knowing that increases are coming both for lead pipe service replacement and the increased funding required for the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant renewal project, they want to find ways to develop rebate programs for seniors and people with disabilities and those with low income.

The mayor iwas also excited to talk about the 20th “I Love Regina Day”.

The day will take place August 13 and will be partnered with Run Regina while also tying into the farmers market for some family activities.