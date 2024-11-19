'Means the world to me': Warriors' Lakovic set to compete in inaugural top prospects challenge

The Canadian Hockey League [CHL] has replaced the annual ‘Top Prospects Game’ with a newly branded “CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge.” It features 40 of the top draft-eligible players from across the CHL and USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

Twenty-two players from across the CHL have been selected, that includes 10 from the Western Hockey League [WHL]. Moose Jaw Warriors forward, Lynden Lakovic, is one of those 10.

“I was sitting on my couch and I got a call from our GM and he told me I made the team and too many words were going through my head but I’m honoured,” Lakovic shared.

“It means the world to me. There’s so many good players in the CHL and to be picked as one out of 22 is a huge honour and to represent the Canadian Hockey League is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

The enthusiasm was shared by Warriors Head Coach Mark O’Leary.

“He deserves it. Everybody on the outside might see the stats or see what he’s like on game night. But I see the work that he does in the off-season, at practice, in the coach’s room with video,” O’Leary explained.

"All these things that lead to these opportunities."

The inaugural event is a two-game series between some of the top prospects for the 2025 National Hockey League [NHL] Draft.

“It’s obviously huge, there’s going to be tons of scouts there and general managers. So, playing an event like this is big,” he exclaimed.

Among the nine other WHL players selected were two from Saskatchewan. Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals) who hails from Macklin and Reece Hamilton (Calgary Hitmen) from Whitewood.

“I know most of the Western league guys, I’ve already been talking to a few. But there’s definitely a few that I don’t know and I’m pumped to meet them and play with them and experience this together,” said Lakovic.

The Moose Jaw Warriors are feeling the expected boom-bust cycle of junior hockey following their championship season. They currently sit in last in the WHL but Lakovic is ecstatic about this opportunity being a bright spot in a difficult season so far.

“I think our team’s finally starting to turn this around. But I think it’s going to be good to get out of here for a couple of days and play with new players. Take what I learned from those games and bring it back here and hopefully we can turn things around here,” he said.

Lakovic currently leads the Warriors in points with 26 in 21 games and has felt himself become more of a key player on this roster following last year’s championship run.

“Last year I was just a secondary scorer type of player, contribute what I can. This year I think I have contributed every night for our team to be successful. I think I’ve taken that step pretty well,” said Lakovic.

This year’s games will be played at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Nov. 26 and Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont. on Nov. 27.

Both games will be broadcast on TSN.