'Mechanical issues' preventing Regina's Carmichael Outreach from expanding warming centre hours

Regina’s Carmichael Outreach says mechanical issues will keep the facility from being able to expand its emergency warming centre hours for the foreseeable future.

Beginning Tuesday, Carmichael was set to make its warming centre available to those in need from 7:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. seven days per week until the end of May.

However, according to development coordinator Chrysta Garner, the building currently does not have a sufficient natural gas service that would allow the appropriate flow of gas to keep the building warm for both its regular hours and the recently announced extended hours.

“We are waiting on an update from SaskEnergy but it looks like to get the services upgraded to what we need, it may cost upwards to $10,000 or more,” development coordinator Chrysta Garner said in a release.

“Previous operations gave us some downtime to allow the lines to fill but because we are in constant use, we have no heat, hot water, or even gas for the kitchen,” Garner said in the release.

Garner said that last week Carmichael experienced a similar situation that forced them to shut down after lunch in order for them to be operational in the evening.

The warming centre initially opened on Jan. 23 following a $300,000 grant from the City of Regina and was meant to replace a city transit bus that was being utilized as a warming shelter.

The warming centre can hold approximately 60 people. Its regular hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. were announced when the shelter opened last month. The warming shelter will continue to be open from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. each day, with Carmichael Outreach also open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Essentially it is just a place for people just to warm up and rest at the tables that we provide,” executive director for Carmichael Outreach Tyler Gelsinger said in January. “It’s just a little gathering spot for people.”

-- With files from Hallee Mandryk and Wayne Mantyka.