'Mechanical issues' preventing Regina's Carmichael Outreach from expanding warming centre hours
Regina’s Carmichael Outreach says mechanical issues will keep the facility from being able to expand its emergency warming centre hours for the foreseeable future.
Beginning Tuesday, Carmichael was set to make its warming centre available to those in need from 7:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. seven days per week until the end of May.
However, according to development coordinator Chrysta Garner, the building currently does not have a sufficient natural gas service that would allow the appropriate flow of gas to keep the building warm for both its regular hours and the recently announced extended hours.
“We are waiting on an update from SaskEnergy but it looks like to get the services upgraded to what we need, it may cost upwards to $10,000 or more,” development coordinator Chrysta Garner said in a release.
“Previous operations gave us some downtime to allow the lines to fill but because we are in constant use, we have no heat, hot water, or even gas for the kitchen,” Garner said in the release.
Garner said that last week Carmichael experienced a similar situation that forced them to shut down after lunch in order for them to be operational in the evening.
The warming centre initially opened on Jan. 23 following a $300,000 grant from the City of Regina and was meant to replace a city transit bus that was being utilized as a warming shelter.
The warming centre can hold approximately 60 people. Its regular hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. were announced when the shelter opened last month. The warming shelter will continue to be open from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. each day, with Carmichael Outreach also open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Essentially it is just a place for people just to warm up and rest at the tables that we provide,” executive director for Carmichael Outreach Tyler Gelsinger said in January. “It’s just a little gathering spot for people.”
-- More details to come.
-- With files from Hallee Mandryk and Wayne Mantyka.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO head expects Canada to say when it will meet defence spending target
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Two adults are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration
Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.
YouTube mom Ruby Franke apologizes at sentencing in child abuse case
Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions via a once-popular a YouTube channel, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison.
WATCH Driver ejected into the air after vehicle rolls over during police chase in U.S.
Ohio police say a driver and a one-year-old passenger survived following a vehicle rollover during a police chase.
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Flight attendant accused of trying to video record teen girl in airplane bathroom held until trial
An American Airlines flight attendant arrested on suspicion of trying to secretly video record a 14-year-old female passenger using an airplane bathroom last September is being held in custody pending trial.
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
'Very pleasant surprise': Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9 per cent in January
Canada's inflation rate fell more than expected last month as price growth moderated across the economy, including outright price declines for gasoline, airfares and clothing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
Winnipeg
-
Staffer severance payments reach $1.7M after Manitoba government changes hands
Severance payments to political staff following last year's Manitoba election have reached about $1.7 million, government figures show -- and that does not include an undisclosed payout to the former chief executive officer of Manitoba Hydro.
-
Manitoba has lowest inflation rate in Canada due to gas tax break: premier
New numbers from Statistics Canada show that Manitoba has the lowest inflation rate in the country, largely due to the gas tax break.
-
Impaired driving charge laid after three-car crash in Manitoba
Six people were taken to the hospital on Monday evening following a three-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
Calgary
-
Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
-
Airdrie home damaged in early morning fire
Fire crews were on the scene of an intense blaze at a home in Airdrie on Tuesday morning.
-
Alberta moves up start date for wildfire season, fire season now underway
Alberta is declaring an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.
Edmonton
-
Alberta moves up start date for wildfire season, fire season now underway
Alberta is declaring an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.
-
Why Alberta's inflation rate climbed last month
Though Canada’s inflation rate dropped in January, in Alberta it increased.
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death after body found at Mundare house fire
RCMP are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after firefighters in Mundare, Alta., discovered human remains on Monday in a house.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Father of 4 killed at Toronto bus stop one of two people 'shot indiscriminately': police
A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.
-
What's in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's 'Get It Done Act'?
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government tabled an omnibus bill Tuesday afternoon that makes changes to multiple pieces of legislation with the goal of streamlining development, banning tolls on highways and enforcing referendums for the carbon tax.
-
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Ottawa
-
PCL, EllisDon contracted to build new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus
The Ottawa Hospital and Infrastructure Ontario have announced the contractor who will be building the future Civic Campus at Dow's Lake following a 14-month proposal process.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to life-threatening weekend collision
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash in the Fallowfield area on Saturday.
-
NCC opens more of Rideau Canal Skateway Tuesday afternoon
The National Capital Commission announced Tuesday afternoon that a section from Pretoria to Waverley opened at 2 p.m. According to the Skateway's website, the ice was swept and flooded last night, but the NCC warns the ice is soft and uneven with rough patches.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman wins $15K in damages for 'serious pain and suffering' caused by dentist
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.
-
Teens charged in shooting at B.C. home of Hardeep Nijjar associate
Two teenagers have been charged in a shooting that reportedly struck the home of a Hardeep Singh Nijjar associate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
Montreal
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
Quebec demands $1B from Ottawa to compensate for services for asylum seekers
Quebec is once again asking the federal government for help to deal with the growing number of asylum seekers in the province.
-
McGill University floor fellows dumbfounded after being told their jobs are being eliminated
McGill University's floor fellows -- older students who live in dormitories alongside first-year pupils -- say they are devastated their jobs are being eliminated in favour of 'residence life facilitators.'
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
Trudeau announces $2B in fed loans for BC Builds program
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
Lisa Beare fills B.C. portfolio vacated by Selina Robinson, who quit over Gaza remark
British Columbia Premier David Eby has named a new post-secondary education minister to replace Selina Robinson, who recently resigned over comments about the Middle East.
Atlantic
-
Third person charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cape Breton: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a third person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.
-
43-year-old man died after being struck by equipment at Halifax Shipyard: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
-
N.S. school evacuated over propane leak: RCMP
The Pictou Landing First Nation School has been evacuated Tuesday morning due to a propane leak.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence on King Street East in North Bay following disturbance
Three houses on King Street East across from a French Catholic elementary school have been cordoned off Tuesday morning following a disturbance.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
-
Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.