Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Kevin Kardash

    A small-town political outsider is hoping to make an impact now that he calls Regina his home.

    Originally from Grenfell, Kardash has lived in Regina for the past two years.

    “Regina has always been my dream, dream city to just finally settle down, and now I'm living the dream,” he explained. “[Its] so awesome.”

    Active in volunteering, Kardash serves as the president of the Regina 35 Lions Club. He’s also worked in the automotive industry on and off for the past 15 years.

    In his campaign platform, Kardash vowed to bring transparency and accountability to the mayor’s office and work to ensure all residents are listened to.

    "The residents of Regina are like family, so you have to look after them, and then they look after you," he told CTV News.

    On the topic of crime and policing, Kardash said he would like to explore providing after school programs for youth and provide the necessary funding to police while keeping the city’s budget balanced.

    Kardash sees himself as the underdog but has faith that he’ll make an impact come Nov. 13.

    “I'm going to be the mayor that, any disaster, any emergency – I'm going to be on the front lines,” he said. “A small guy can make a big difference. You don't have to be tied into big corporations.”

