Meet the Sask. woman who has run a marathon on every continent
Regina’s Gay Renouf has now run a marathon on every continent after she checked off South America with her race in São Paulo, Brazil earlier this month.
“I guess I knew I could do it because it’s an achievable thing right? You don’t have to be super fast. You just have to stick to your goal in order to do it,” Renouf said.
Renouf did not always have this goal in mind.
“Not until I’d probably done well over 100 marathons and one of those races was this special race in Africa. Once I finished that I was thinking, ‘Geez, you know, I’ve done marathons on three continents now, maybe I should try for the rest,’” she said.
Renouf, 62, also just recently checked Antarctica off her list back in March, the second last continent she needed.
“I thought I was going down there [to Antarctica] to put a check mark on some goal I had and I loved it. It’s not that cold, it’s only about zero degrees, but the winds are really fierce. We couldn’t land on King George Island for a few days because the winds were so bad and they couldn’t set up the race course. So we didn’t know if the race was going to happen,” she said.
“You get taken out there on Zodiac Boars. So there’s 10 runners in a boat and you get shipped off to the island and it looks kind of black. It’s just dirt everywhere and mud. But you look around and there are penguins playing on shore. It’s amazing.”
Renouf after completing a marathon in Antarctica. (Courtesy: Gay Renouf)
Renouf has run 183 marathons. She began running when she was 23-years-old and ran her first marathon at 30 in Saskatoon.
“I tell people I started for my body and I continue for my mind. I started because I wanted to lose weight and now I just find it so great from a social sense and contemplative sense,” Renouf said.
Her fastest time did not come until over 20 years into her journey.
“It was in Phoenix, I was in my late 40s. I used to coach and I would tell people that because they would be saying, ‘I’m 35 I’m just going to get slower and slower.’ And it’s not true. You can train hard and can be fast well into your late forties and fifties. I ran 3:28 [3 hours and 28 minutes] in Phoenix,” Renouf shared.
Renouf has a stand in her living room with all of the medals from her and her husband’s races over the years. When asked about one that stands out to her the most, it’s the one she received for completing the six major marathons in the world.
“It’s called the Abbott 6 Star medal. I really prize that. So it’s Boston, New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London,” she explained.
“There was another race that I did that was an eight-day race. We ran from Germany to Italy, over the Alps. It was so hard, so because of how difficult it was, I also really cherish that medal.”
Renouf completed a marathon that took her through parts of the Swiss Alps. (Courtesy: Gay Renouf)
When asked what her favourite marathon of all time was, none of those came to mind.
“I love Big Sur which is in California. It’s by the ocean and so you’re looking out over the ocean going, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this and it is spectacular,’” said Renouf.
She tries to run between 8 and 10 marathons a year. Now that she has completed her goal of hitting every continent, Renouf plans on continuing her love for running as long as possible.
“I just want to do as many countries as I can. I just want to enjoy travelling and do a race every time I hit a new country and just want to go as long as I can,” she said. “I want to do Prague and Stockholm. I’m running in Wales later in the year. I’d like to do the Bermuda Triangle challenge, I think that would be fun.”
Renouf has yet to but will receive a special medal for having completed marathons on every continent.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Ottawa court rejects bids for a change of venue in 'Freedom Convoy' cases
A judge has rejected claims that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King and former MPP Randy Hillier can’t get fair trials.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada
Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations. Not in a good way.
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the former U.S. president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
Saskatoon
-
A Sask. man injured in a violent arrest has died, family says
A man injured in a violent arrest by Prince Albert police earlier this month has died.
-
'Still my baby': Sask. woman mourns son who died after assault
Mellissa Squair says she was in front of a grocery store with her son Quin three weeks ago when he told her he would take care of her for the rest of her life.
-
'They’ve pretty much stonewalled me': Sask. mom frustrated with struggles with school bus policy
A family in rural Saskatchewan said they’ve hit a brick wall trying to get their school division to approve a second bus drop-off for their child.
Winnipeg
-
'There are opportunities to learn': Auditor General releases report about Manitoba's COVID vaccine rollout
Manitoba's Auditor General has released his report looking at the provincial government's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, saying the process was "effectively managed" but better practices would have improved the rollout effort.
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arguing against extradition order at Appeal Court
An appeal hearing is underway in Winnipeg for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
Transgender kids and adults in North Dakota won't be able to access bathrooms, locker rooms or showers that match the gender they identify with in places like college dorms or jails, under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith says she's 'confident' Calgary's arena deal will go ahead
A day after taking part in an announcement that Calgary's arena deal would go ahead with contributions from the city, the province and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), Premier Danielle Smith says she's excited the agreement was struck.
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
Edmonton
-
More than $2M in drugs seized in Edmonton, warrants issued for 2 men: EPS
Warrants have been issued for two men in connection to the seizure of more than $2 million in drugs in Edmonton last year.
-
Edmonton Oilers take a playoff breather ahead of Game 6 in Los Angeles
The Edmonton Oilers have the upper hand in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings.
-
'These services are critical': Advocates say waitlists for autism supports have skyrocketed in Alberta
Advocates for children with autism say funding is urgently needed to stop Alberta kids from falling through the cracks.
Toronto
-
Parents demand answers after elementary school staff cuts hair of child with autism
The parents of a non-verbal nine-year-old are demanding answers after an educational assistant at a Toronto school allegedly cut the child’s hair without their permission earlier this month.
-
'We are coming after you': Toronto police recover more than 500 stolen vehicles
Toronto police have recovered more than 500 stolen vehicles and charged dozens of people following a months-long investigation into auto theft in the city’s west.
-
Toronto man facing more than 40 charges after woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted
Police have arrested and laid more than 40 charges against a Toronto man who allegedly forcibly confined and sexually assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of a year and a half.
Ottawa
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | City of Ottawa considering bag tag system for garbage pickup
City of Ottawa staff are considering implementing a bag tag system for municipal garbage collection that would require residents pay extra for putting out multiple garbage bags, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
Vancouver
-
1 dead in crash that closed Highway 1 in Hope overnight
One person is dead after a collision involving three commercial vehicles on Highway 1 in Hope, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.
-
No more fee-based physician program: B.C. Medical Services Commission reaches deal with Telus Health
The B.C. Medical Services Commission and Telus Health have reached an agreement, after the commission took the company to court over alleged contraventions of the Medicare Protection Act.
-
Women's heart health conference aims to raise awareness beyond 'bikini medicine'
Michelle Logeot refers to the biggest health scare of her life as “the event,” the type she does not want other women to experience when doctors misdiagnose them or dismiss symptoms of a potentially deadly heart attack.
Montreal
-
MUHC pledges to beef up Lachine Hospital services, reopen the ER
The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.
-
School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students
The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced indefinitely one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.
-
Case of car driving into Montreal traffic signaller now in the hands of prosecutors
The case of a driver who was caught on camera forcing their way into a Montreal traffic signaller is now in the hands of prosecutors to determine whether charges should be laid.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police arrest suspect in violent daytime jewelry store robbery
Victoria police have arrested a suspect after a violent daytime robbery at a downtown jewelry store.
-
Protected areas, fishing closures, to help B.C.'s threatened southern resident orcas
Transport Canada has announced several new measures, ranging from sanctuary zones to fishing closures, as it works to protect critically endangered southern resident killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
-
Scammers pose as 'bail bondsman' and arrive at victims homes in recent Nanaimo scams
The Nanaimo RCMP are encouraging residents to be wary of a so-called "grandson scam" which is reappearing in the Harbour City.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
N.S. says first in Canada to introduce electronic ballots in upcoming byelection
Advance voters in an upcoming Nova Scotia byelection will be the first in Canada to use electronic ballots, provincial election officials say.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury area resident killed in Highway 144 crash
A 50-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish has died as a result of a single commercial vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Tuesday, police say.
-
2 Sudbury men charged with murdering missing southern Ont. man
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flames tear through Kitchener home
Around half a dozen fire trucks are on scene at Wellington Street near Margaret Avenue where the upper level of a home has sustained heavy fire damage.
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
Here’s how this 80-year-old barber from Guelph stays a cut above the rest
From undercuts to mullets and even a style made popular by a British rock band, one barber in Guelph has seen a wide array of hairstyles come into his shop over the last six decades.