Melfort Mustangs win 2024 SJHL championship in six games

The Melfort Mustangs are 2024 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) champions after beating the Flin Flon Bombers 4-1 in game six of the final series Tuesday night.

Aidyn Hutchinson scored the game winner for Melfort and sealed the deal with an empty netter that gave the Mustangs the Canterra Seeds Cup title and 4-2 series win.

Justin Lies scored Flin Flon’s only goal while Mustangs goalie James Venne made 29 saves in the win.

The victory marks Melfort’s fifth league title and first since 2016.

Flin Flon came into the final with playoff series sweeps over Kinderlsey and the Battlefords, those followed a 44-9-2-1 regular season record and several weeks as one of the top ranked Junior ‘A’ teams in the country.

Melfort finished second in the regular season standings behind the Bombers before eliminating Estevan in five games and then going all the way to game seven with Humboldt in the second round of the playoffs, winning that deciding game in overtime to book their ticket to the league finials.

The Mustangs will now move on the Centennial Cup in Oakville Ontario which starts May 9.

The winner of the Centennial Cup will be Canada’s national Junior ‘A’ champion.