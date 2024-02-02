REGINA
Regina

    • Melville Millionaires offer condolences for former player, NHLer Blaine Lacher

    Blaine Lacher spent three seasons with the Melville Millionaires before moving on to the NHL. (Photo source: Boston Bruins X page) Blaine Lacher spent three seasons with the Melville Millionaires before moving on to the NHL. (Photo source: Boston Bruins X page)
    The Melville Millionaires expressed condolences Friday afternoon following the death of former goaltender Blaine Lacher, who went on to play for the NHL’s Boston Bruins after a stint in Melville.

    Lacher spent three seasons with the Millionaires, from 1988 until 1991 before moving on to Lake Superior State University and eventually the NHL.

    Lacher suited up for 47 regular season games for the Boston Bruins in the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. He also started five playoff games for the Bruins in the 1995 postseason, posting a 2.55 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

    The Medicine Hat product went on to play professionally in the AHL, IHL and SWHL following his time in the National Hockey League.

    The Boston Bruins also expressed condolences on X (formerly Twitter) Friday afternoon.

    “The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of former goalie Blaine Lacher. We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, and teammates,” the team’s post said.

    Lacher was 53.

