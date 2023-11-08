Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash

A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.

In a statement to CTV News, Maverick Management confirmed the vehicles involved in the crash were part of the tour.

“Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals. We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support,” the statement read.

“We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

According to an RCMP news release Wednesday morning, officers from Indian Head responded to the rollover just after 7 a.m.

Several occupants of the bus were taken to hospital for treatment.

Highway 1 remained closed from Wolseley east to the Manitoba border due to poor road conditions – but was reopened just after 12 p.m.

CTV News observed the vehicle involved in the rollover had Tennessee license plates.

Branding on the vehicle identified it as part of the Beat The Street USA fleet – a Florida based company specializing in band and crew bussing, according to its website.

The Town of Wolseley is located approximately 100 kilometers east of Regina.

The Queen of Me Tour is set to continue on Thursday, Nov. 9 with a 7:30 p.m. show at SaskTel Centre.