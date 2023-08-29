Merriman, Duncan moved to new portfolios in major Sask. cabinet shuffle

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.

Former Education Minister Dustin Duncan has been moved and will now serve as Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and all major crown corporations in the province – replacing Don Morgan, who recently announced he will not seek re-election in 2024.

Christine Tell – who previously served as the Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety – will now serve as the Minister of Environment – replacing Dana Skoropad.

Paul Merriman is moving from the Ministry of Health and will take Tell’s former position – as well as the Minister Responsible for the Firearms Secretariat.

Everett Hindley will become the next Minister of Health. Cabinet newcomer Tim McLeod will take Hindley’s former position as Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health.

Lori Carr will now serve as the Minister of Highways. Prince Albert Carleton MLA Joe Hargrave will replace Carr as Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement.

Rounding out the ministers taking on new responsibilities is Jeremy Cockrill who will serve as the new Minister of Education.

Nine ministers will retain their responsibilities. They include:

Donna Harpauer as Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance;

Jim Reiter as Minister of Energy and Resources;

Gordon Wyant as Minister of Advanced Education;

Jeremy Harrison as Minister of Trade and Export Development, Minister of Immigration and Career Training, and Minister responsible for Innovation and Tourism Saskatchewan;

David Marit remains Minister of Agriculture and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation, and also becomes Minister responsible for the Water Security Agency;

Don McMorris as Minister of Government Relations, Minister responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission, and also becomes Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, and the Minister responsible for Workers' Compensation Board;

Bronwyn Eyre as Minister of Justice and Attorney General;

Gene Makowsky as Minister of Social Services; and

Laura Ross as Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport and Minister responsible for the Status of Women and the Lotteries and Gaming Corporation.

Both Don Morgan and Dana Skoropad recently announced they will not be seeking re-election in 2024 and have left cabinet.

Morgan will become Provincial Secretary for the remainder of his term, the province noted.

The total size of the province’s cabinet remains the same at 18.

More to come…