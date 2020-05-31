REGINA -- The Moose Jaw fire department said a homeowner suffered minor injuries in a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Iroquois Street East around 4:45 p.m. According to the fire department, an overheated gas barbecue burst into flames at the back of the home. The fire spread to a home next door, along with a camper in the back yard.

The fire caused more than $200,000 in damages.