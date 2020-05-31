Minor injuries after BBQ fire causes 200K in damage
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 10:48AM CST Last Updated Sunday, May 31, 2020 11:50AM CST
The back of a home in Moose Jaw was damaged by a fire on May 30, 2020
REGINA -- The Moose Jaw fire department said a homeowner suffered minor injuries in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Iroquois Street East around 4:45 p.m. According to the fire department, an overheated gas barbecue burst into flames at the back of the home. The fire spread to a home next door, along with a camper in the back yard.
The fire caused more than $200,000 in damages.