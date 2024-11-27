Miss Rodeo Agribition returns to crown new winner
Three ladies are competing to take home the title of Miss Rodeo Agribition at the Canadian Western Agribition this year.
The women recently showed off their skills in horsemanship, personal interviews and public speaking, all in the hopes of taking home the crown on Wednesday night.
All three ladies expressed that the experience has been a positive one, regardless of the result.
Shayla Preston from Prince Albert said she has had the opportunity to meet people from across the globe, as well as gain confidence throughout the process.
"Last night, we had the international reception at Casino Regina, so just going out and meeting people from, I think there is somebody from Uzbekistan and there's a couple people from like Denmark and Australia, so just getting to meet people and that were different countries and different belief systems of agriculture was really neat,” she said on Wednesday.
The winner of the competition will represent Agribition for a year, and then come back to crown the next winner in November 2025.
"I think we're good spokespeople and ambassadors for rodeo and Agribition. And I think it's just a wonderful experience for the ladies running in the competition,” said Abbey Harty, who is from Edam.
“I think it's just wonderful experience for them to get out there and see all parts of Saskatchewan and then all parts of Canada as well,” she said.
Harty went on to say that it’s an opportunity for women to get involved in rodeo.
"I think that honestly, livestock and rodeo have been primarily men's events, and I think it's really nice to see women come out and show off their abilities and their capabilities as well in this wonderful event that we host in our province,” Harty said.
For Daylynn Olliver from Vibank, it has been an opportunity to step outside her comfort zone.
"I actually struggle with social anxiety, so getting myself out there and getting to talk to everybody, I really enjoy that,” she said.
“This was just a great experience. All in all, I've been able to be an influence on children, and I think that taking away from everything is, always be kind and be a mentor to others.”
The winner will be crowned on Wednesday evening during the intermission of the rodeo.
