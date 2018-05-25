

CTV Regina





A 3-year-old Regina girl who was reported missing on Thursday has been found.

Macy Cappo went missing from the front yard of her home on the 1100 block of McTavish Street at around 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, she was located around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police sent out a news release in error on Thursday morning reporting that the girl was still missing, despite the fact that she had been found.