Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP

Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl missing since November, has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.

Police said the girl is safe and her father, Michael Jackson, was arrested without incident and remains in police custody.

No further details were provided. RCMP will be holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon to provide a statement.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 52-year-old Michael in late January. At that time he was charged with one count of abduction in contravention of custody or parenting order.

Sarah’s mother, Mariecar Jackson, told CTV News the girl's father refused to return seven-year-old Sarah after a visit in November.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…