Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP

Sarah Jackson, 7, is believed to be with her father, Michael Gordon Jackson. (Supplied: RCMP) Sarah Jackson, 7, is believed to be with her father, Michael Gordon Jackson. (Supplied: RCMP)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parties clashing over makeup of Emergencies Act review committee

The federal Conservatives are pushing back on the government's proposal for how membership and chair positions on the coming Parliamentary Review Committee are being allotted, saying the Liberals are trying to 'weaken' the study into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act by not giving their party more of a leading role.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener