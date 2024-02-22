Missing ballistic vest that belongs to Moose Jaw police dog found
Moose Jaw police say a missing canine ballistic vest used by one of their police service dogs has been found.
The vest belongs to police service dog True.
It went missing on Feb. 17 following a break-and-enter investigation on Moose Jaw’s Highland Road, police said.
In an email, Moose Jaw police said the vest had been returned but did not specify where it was found or who returned it.
The vest is specifically designed for True with Moose Jaw police adding that it is a crucial tool for the dog, especially in high-risk situations.
-- With files from David Prisciak.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
Trend Line
Trend Line Poilievre's Conservatives widen lead over Liberals: Nanos
-
opinion
opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules
During a sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism.
Get ready for a drop in temperatures: Arctic fronts forecast across Canada
Canadians may be enjoying what felt like an early start to spring, but temperatures are set to drop, according to the latest forecasts.
Thousands of pickup trucks, SUVs recalled in Canada over increased risk of crash
Toyota is conducting a safety recall to approximately 28,061 SUVs and pickup trucks in Canada involving transmission issues, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
Ontario man 'blown away' after CRA tells him he owes over $38K in CERB payments
An Ontario man is 'blown away' that he has to pay back the $38,600 he received in Canada Emergency Response Benefits, years after the Canada Revenue Agency approved him for it.
opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds
Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
Alabama hospital puts pause on IVF in wake of ruling saying frozen embryos are children
Alabama's largest hospital paused in vitro fertilization treatments Wednesday as providers and patients across the state scrambled to assess the impact of a court ruling that said frozen embryos are the legal equivalent of children.
Victims' families hold vigil as Robert Pickton becomes eligible to apply for day parole
There were haunting scenes in Port Coquitlam Wednesday evening, as family and friends of women victimized by serial killer Robert Pickton held a vigil in their memory, at the site of the former pig farm.
Arrests made after girl's body found encased in concrete and boy's remains in a suitcase
Two people have been arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of a girl's body encased in concrete and a boy's remains in a suitcase in Colorado, according to police and public jail records.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
-
Greg Fertuck says he won't take the stand in his murder trial
The end is near for a first-degree murder trial spanning more than two years.
-
Sask. seniors feeling pinch of inflation
With increasing cost of living, seniors are finding they have to stretch their finances more than expected.
Winnipeg
-
Province now investigating Winnipeg pipe leak, thousands told to cut water use
A sewage saga continues in Winnipeg, as 90,000 residents are being asked to cut down on their water use while the city battles a pipe leak that has spewed over 200-million-litres of untreated sewage into the Red River.
-
Investigation underway after person found dead in Glenwood home fire
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
-
Millennials now make up the largest portion of the population in Manitoba: new data
Millennials are now the largest generation by population in Manitoba and the province as a whole is the second-youngest in Canada, according to new data.
Calgary
-
Man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail
Part of Stoney Trail was closed on Wednesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Driver killed in crash with CTrain on Memorial Drive: police
Calgary police say one person was killed after a crash between a sedan and a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
Edmonton
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
-
Get ready for a drop in temperatures: Arctic fronts forecast across Canada
Canadians may be enjoying what felt like an early start to spring, but temperatures are set to drop, according to the latest forecasts.
-
American teenager fatally injured while skiing at Sunshine Village
An American teenager died while skiing at Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff last week.
Toronto
-
Video shows Toronto woman run into by police car, though force disputes it's a 'collision'
A Toronto woman is unimpressed after a police car turned and ran into her while she was crossing the street – an encounter caught on dashcam video by another driver.
-
Ontario man 'blown away' after CRA tells him he owes over $38K in CERB payments
An Ontario man is 'blown away' that he has to pay back the $38,600 he received in Canada Emergency Response Benefits, years after the Canada Revenue Agency approved him for it.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Largest gun bust in Ontario history revealed in joint OPP, U.S. Homeland Security investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.
Ottawa
-
This is what you can buy for $1 million to $2 million in Ottawa
A $1 million budget will buy you a bigger home in Ottawa compared to several other major Canadian cities, according to a new report on million dollar properties across the country.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Largest gun bust in Ontario history revealed in joint OPP, U.S. Homeland Security investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.
-
Police warn of fraudulent calls in Ottawa offering to inspect HVAC to save you money
The Ottawa Police Service Fraud Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents in the Ottawa region about fraudulent calls offering to inspect their Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment to save them money.
Vancouver
-
Victims' families hold vigil as Robert Pickton becomes eligible to apply for day parole
There were haunting scenes in Port Coquitlam Wednesday evening, as family and friends of women victimized by serial killer Robert Pickton held a vigil in their memory, at the site of the former pig farm.
-
1 person killed after crane's load comes crashing down at Vancouver construction site
One person died Wednesday afternoon after the load a crane was carrying came crashing down at a Vancouver construction site, according to officials.
-
B.C.'s finance minister previews budget – signalling more spending and a bigger deficit
B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy helped volunteers prepare bags of fresh produce for those in need Wednesday, the day before she tables a pre-election budget she pledges will help people across the province.
Montreal
-
Quebec government to present budget on March 12
The Quebec government says it will present its provincial budget on March 12.
-
Francois Legault to meet Justin Trudeau to talk about asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he plans to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the coming weeks to discuss asylum seekers and mounting pressure on the province's public services.
-
Quebec father helps dads navigate their families' breastfeeding journeys
While some people help out at soup kitchens or homeless shelters, father of two Mathieu Boutet spends his free time volunteering as a breastfeeding support peer.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s finance minister previews budget – signalling more spending and a bigger deficit
B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy helped volunteers prepare bags of fresh produce for those in need Wednesday, the day before she tables a pre-election budget she pledges will help people across the province.
-
B.C. has longest walk-in doctor wait times in Canada, report finds
If you are without a family doctor in the capital region, it is no secret that accessing a walk-in clinic can be a challenge. A new report is now showing just how bad it has gotten.
-
Stowaway chicken gets adopted after journey across Vancouver Island
After a 150-kilometre drive from Campbell River to Nanaimo, the workers aboard a recycling truck were shocked to find a surprise stowaway had hitched a ride with them.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau to make housing announcement in Cape Breton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement in Cape Breton, N.S., on Thursday.
-
Irving Shipbuilding confirms name of employee who died at Halifax shipyard
Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed the name of the employee who died while working at the company’s Halifax shipyard Monday.
-
Grocery shoppers switching supermarkets to find savings: survey
New numbers reveal more about how grocery shoppers are changing their habits to try and save money.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'blown away' after CRA tells him he owes over $38K in CERB payments
An Ontario man is 'blown away' that he has to pay back the $38,600 he received in Canada Emergency Response Benefits, years after the Canada Revenue Agency approved him for it.
-
Winning $70M lottery ticket purchased in this central Ontario community
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
-
opinion
opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds
Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Little pantry, big problem: Dispute between Cambridge, Ont. and homeowner heads towards March deadline
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
-
Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving following collision
A motorcyclist has been arrested for impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules
During a sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism.