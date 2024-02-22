Missing ballistic vest that belongs to Moose Jaw police dog found

REGINA
    Moose Jaw police say a missing canine ballistic vest used by one of their police service dogs has been found.

    The vest belongs to police service dog True.

    It went missing on Feb. 17 following a break-and-enter investigation on Moose Jaw’s Highland Road, police said.

    In an email, Moose Jaw police said the vest had been returned but did not specify where it was found or who returned it.

    The vest is specifically designed for True with Moose Jaw police adding that it is a crucial tool for the dog, especially in high-risk situations.

    -- With files from David Prisciak.

