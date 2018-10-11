

CTV Regina





Regina police believe a missing woman could be in Saskatoon or Alberta.

Garneil Katherine Quewezance was last seen on Sept. 8 and was reported missing to police on Oct. 2. She was last seen in on the 2200 block of Garnet Street. Police say they don’t believe there is any indication of foul play in her disappearance, but her family says it is unusual to go this long without hearing from her.

On Thursday, police say it is possible that Quewezance is in Saskatoon, Calgary or Edmonton.

She is described as 5’6” tall with long auburn hair and brown eyes. She has many tattoos, including a happy face on her upper left arm, names on her left forearm and a cross and roses on her right upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.