Mobile MRI at Regina General set to be up and running by end of July, province says

A previously announced mobile MRI unit has officially made its way to Regina’s General Hospital.

The $2.4 million unit arrived at the facility in mid-June. Since then, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has worked to prepare it for patient care.

Capacity wise, the unit is expected to deliver 5,000 scans over the next two years.

"This mobile MRI reflects the government's commitment to invest in a more patient-centered approach to healthcare," Health Minister Everett Hindley said in the announcement.

"This improvement will increase access to diagnostic imaging in Regina and enhance overall patient experiences and outcomes by expediting diagnosis and the onset of treatment plans, which is particularly crucial in emergency situations."

The MRI unit is being leased by the SHA from James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and National Medical Imaging, which is owned by the nation.

"We are pleased with this significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility with the acquisition of this MRI scanner,” James Smith Cree Nation Chief Kirby Constant said in the release.

"By providing the flexibility to deliver top-tier mobile MRI services, this initiative underscores our commitment to improving patient care despite the challenges faced by healthcare systems today. We look forward to continuing our dedication to accessible and superior healthcare for Saskatchewan."

While the provincial government reports that MRI wait times are down across Saskatchewan – demand for services in Regina along with referrals from southern Saskatchewan have increased.

The province initially announced its mobile MRI plan in December of 2023.