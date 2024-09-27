'Momentum and belief are powerful': Riders look to build on last week's win Saturday against Ottawa

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will try to win two games in a row for the first time since July when they face the Ottawa Redblacks at home on Saturday afternoon.

Last week the team garnered their first win in nine weeks when the defeated the Calgary Stampeders and now they will try to keep that momentum going as the regular season winds down with just four games remaining.

“We’re just focused on the process, one play at a time. These steps can start building on themselves and momentum starts to generate and momentum and belief are some powerful things in this sport. I think we feel like we’re on the right track we just have to keep going,” Riders’ quarterback Trevor Harris told reporters on Friday.

The Redblacks will not make it easy on the green and white though, as they are fighting for a playoff berth in the east and will earn it with a win over the Riders. It would mark their first time earning a post-season spot since 2018. Meanwhile the Riders remain in third place in the West Division.

“We’re third place in the west and won one game, it doesn’t mean anything. I don’t feel like we feel any sort of contentment. I think there’s a looseness and an excitement from the guys,” said Harris.

A lot of talk has been about Saskatchewan running back, Ryquell Armstead, this week after he made his debut with the Riders last week and rushed for 207 yards. Armstead was released by Ottawa earlier in September.

“[I hope he gets] 208 [this week],” joked Harris when asked about his hopes for Armstead in this matchup. “But honestly just for him to continue doing what he’s doing. I think the mindset for us is to put on the accelerator early and keep the pedal down. I think they probably have the same mindset.”

Harris was also asked about facing Ottawa’s defense who will be very familiar with Armstead and coming into this matchup assuming Saskatchewan is going to utilize him to run the ball.

“I think the offence is kind of built in a way that we can dictate the tempo ourselves, but we can react and do things whatever their game plan is. But they’re a good defense, they’ve been doing a great job all year. It’s on us to make sure that we’re doing all sorts of things,” said Harris.

This week’s lineup changes will see defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., offensive lineman Jacob Brammer (Game-Time Decision), linebacker Zach Philion, wide receiver Colton Hunchak and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II all return.

Out of the line up this week will be linebacker C.J. Reavis, linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed, offensive lineman Nick Jones, wide receiver Ajou Ajou, defensive lineman Eric Black.

The most notable returns are Milligan and Lanier on defence. Milligan returns after missing last week for a family matter and Lanier comes off the six-game injured list after dealing with a knee injury.

“He’s a disruptive guy. It’s exciting to get him back. Obviously, his personality being out there every day it changed the dynamic of our practice. He helps us a lot [on the field as well],” said head coach, Corey Mace on the return of Lanier.

However, both Ajou and Reavis have been placed on the six game injured list

“I don’t know if they’re going to be done [for the season]. But I would anticipate they’ll both be wearing the helmet for us before the year is up,” said Mace.

Meanwhile, running back A.J. Ouellete has been on the six-game injured list since Aug. 20 but is trending in the right direction, according to Mace.

“I think we’ll see in the next week or so he’ll be eligible to practice. I anticipate that A.J. is going to be out there playing football for us again this year,” Mace said.

Mace was then questioned about the potential for a tough decision between Armstead or Ouellete as his starter.

“We’ll make that decision then if it comes up to that but no matter who it is those guys are going to come and work their tails off,” he said.

The Redblacks and Riders game will get underway on Saturday at 1 p.m. local time on CTV.