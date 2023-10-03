Moose Jaw apartment building evacuated due to safety risks

Residents of a Moose Jaw apartment building were cleared out in an emergency evacuation due to multiple safety risks, according to the city.

City officials, along with Moose Jaw firefighters and police conducted an inspection of the building on Monday.

According to a city news release, numerous fire code violations were found as well as a gas leak and a "lack of life-saving measures in operation."

Once inside the building, located at the corner of Stadacona Street and 1st Avenue N.W., inspectors found windows that cannot be opened, deteriorating flooring on fire escapes, suites that do not have doors or locks, and accumulation of combustibles, some of which are blocking emergency exits, the city said.

Due to the gas leak, natural gas to the entire building had been shut off as well as electricity, according to the city.

The city said people living in the building have been offered help to immediately relocate through social services.

“The John Howard Society is offering additional support with hygiene packs, food and clothing donations and the Moose Jaw Housing Authority is providing applications for available housing,” the release said.

“Anyone wishing to make a donation can drop off items at the John Howard Society at 15 Hochelaga Street West and donations will be sorted by size and handed off to those in need."

