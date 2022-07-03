Moose Jaw crews on scene of highway crash
Moose Jaw crews on scene of highway crash
Moose Jaw Police, fire, and EMS are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway #1 East and Caribou Street East.
The westbound lane of Highway #1 will be closed while crews remain on scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Regina Top Stories
BREAKING | Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday left several dead and injured, police said. The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Soren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.
Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkish customs, ambassador says
Turkish customs authorities have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain which Ukraine says is stolen, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday.
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Saskatoon
-
In pictures: Saskatoon’s 10 most expensive house listings
The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has increased but the number of places to buy remains 20 per cent lower than last year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department recovers person from river
Saskatoon Fire Department recovered a person from the river Saturday evening, according to a news release.
-
Winnipeg
-
‘We’re totally overlooked’: Northwestern Ontario fishing resorts hit hard by flooding
Vacation resort owners near Minaki, Ont., are drowning, both literally and financially, after flooding has left them operating below capacity or unable to open at all.
-
The Winnipeg Jets have a new head coach
The Winnipeg Jets have hired Rick Bowness as their new head coach.
-
Shamattawa man recovering after officer-involved shooting
A man from Shamattawa First Nation is being treated for serious injuries after an RCMP officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Police investigating after body discovered in alleyway Sunday morning
Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning in Upper Mount Royal by someone out walking their dog.
-
-
31-year-old Alberta man killed in crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
For the second time in three weeks, a fatal collision shut down Highway 1 near Golden, B.C. on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
-
Cyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after hit and run
Parkland County RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run on Sunday morning.
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
Toronto
-
Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region
Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.
-
-
'We just don’t have clear information': Nearly 250 GTA child care centres have applied for $10 a day program
Nearly 250 child care centres have signalled their intent to opt into the federal government’s $10-a-day program since applications opened across most of the Greater Toronto Area last week but hundreds of others remain on the sidelines.
Ottawa
-
Another 22 vehicles towed in downtown Ottawa vehicle control zone
Ottawa Bylaw says another 22 vehicles were towed out of downtown Ottawa on Saturday and more than 150 parking tickets were issued as the city’s vehicle control zone remains in effect.
-
Canada Day police presence ends downtown and Tamara Lich appears for a bail hearing: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility could help stem fall wave, epidemiologist says
An Ottawa epidemiologist says expanding eligibility of COVID-19 boosters to allow adults to get a fourth dose if they wish could help stem a possible fall wave.
Vancouver
-
-
Coquitlam RCMP seek Indigenous woman missing for 2 weeks
Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a 35-year-old Indigenous woman wanted on a warrant under the provincial Mental Health Act.
-
Montreal
-
Experts warn new Quebec tenants to check for bed bugs and other infestations
At this time of year, when many Quebecers move into a new home, there may be an increase in infestations of invaders such as bed bugs. Anyone can be affected by these unwanted pests and it is important to report cases.
-
Montreal conservation group angered after Monarch fields mowed
A Montreal conservation group is baffled and frustrated after a field of shrubs, flowers, and, importantly, milkweed was mowed.
-
Cell phone infraction, fleeing motorbike and car crash cap busy night for police north of Montreal
Quebec provincial police officers working out of Laval's highway patrol along with Deux-Montagnes police had a busy night Saturday as motorists were caught driving with a cell phone, fleeing from police on a motorbike, driving drunk, and other offenses.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Island Health reducing hours at Comox Valley medical lab
A medical lab in the Comox Valley is the latest facility on Vancouver Island to see its hours of operation reduced.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
Atlantic
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no one showed up after more than 40 minutes.
-
'Incompetent': New Brunswick cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation
New Brunswick's education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
-
Fire at Dartmouth apartment building sends one person to hospital: Halifax Fire
One person has been taken to hospital following a fire at a Dartmouth apartment building Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
The Peter Schneider Concert Series continues Sunday
In Sudbury, for over 20 years, new and seasoned musicians have delighted crowds from June to August with free concerts in Bell Park every Sunday evening from 7 to 8:15 p.m. After a two year absence the Peter Schneider Concert Series has returned this year.
-
Newmont Porcupine opens spectacular lookout point of mining pit and city to public
Mining giant, Newmont Porcupine in Timmins is finished phase one of a land use plan-a partnership agreement it has with the city. It's a spectacular lookout area where people can watch mining activity happening in the Hollinger open pit mine and see many familiar areas of the city's landscape.
-
Rhythm of bluegrass music takes over River Valley campground this summer
Bluegrass music is the key to success for a River Valley campground.
Kitchener
-
Gun call prompts police response at Kitchener encampment
Police were called to a Kitchener encampment on Saturday after they received a report of a disturbance involving a gun.
-
Fireworks set off in Kitchener park spark several fires
Police are looking for the person who set off fireworks in a Kitchener park Saturday which sparked several fires in the dry grass.
-
'Suddenly just explosions': Man arrested for setting off fireworks on Waterloo road
A man is facing charges after he set off fireworks early Saturday morning in Waterloo. "He was holding the fireworks in his hand and then projecting them at businesses and pedestrians," said police.