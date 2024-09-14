Moose Jaw fire engulfs home, cause under investigation

The Moose Jaw Fire Department is investigating a fire that “fully engulfed” a home in flames on Friday night.

Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS), fire crews, and EMS responded to a house fire on the 400 block of Fairford St. E., around 7:30 p.m., according to a release from the MJPS.

Officers determined that no one was home so no one was harmed.

The fire affected nearby powerlines, so SaskPower and SaskEnergy arrived to shut the power off.

The damage caused by the blaze is about $200,000 and the house has since been blocked off for investigation, police said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but anyone with information is asked to contact MJPS or crime stoppers