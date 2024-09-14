REGINA
Regina

    • Moose Jaw fire engulfs home in flames, cause under investigation

    The Moose Jaw Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the east side of the city on Friday night. (Source: Moose Jaw Fire Department X page) The Moose Jaw Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the east side of the city on Friday night. (Source: Moose Jaw Fire Department X page)
    Share

    HL: Moose Jaw fire engulfs home in flames, cause under investigation

    GSH: Moose Jaw fire engulfs home in flames

    The Moose Jaw Fire Department is investigating a fire that “fully engulfed” a home in flames on Friday night.

    Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS), fire crews, and EMS responded to a house fire on the 400 block of Fairford St. E., around 7:30 p.m., according to a release from the MJPS.

    Officers determined that no one was home so no one was harmed.

    • Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories 

    The fire affected nearby powerlines, so SaskPower and SaskEnergy arrived to shut the power off.

    The damage caused by the blaze is about $200,000 and the house has since been blocked off for investigation, police said.

    The cause of the fire is unknown, but anyone with information is asked to contact MJPS or crime stoppers

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News