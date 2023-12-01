Moose Jaw man plans to invest $100K lotto winnings

A Moose Jaw man who won $100,000 in a Lotto Max draw plans to invest his winnings and treat his mom to brunch.

Corey Thurlow was having breakfast with his mom when he scanned his ticket. He had to scan his ticket a few times before he could believe he won.

“I had checked the website and I knew someone had won in Saskatchewan,” he said in a media release. “It was a good feeling. $100K is a lot of money and it makes you stoked.”

Thurlow purchased his Lotto Max and Extra ticket from JM35 Lotteries in the Town ‘N Country Mall. He won by matching the last six digits of the Extra number drawn.

The winning numbers were 5678383.