Advertisement
Moose Jaw mayor resigns to run federally for Conservatives
Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie announced he will seek the nomination for the Conservative Part of Canada in the riding of Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan. (Colton Wiens / CTV News)
Share:
REGINA -- Moose Jaw mayor Fraser Tolmie is stepping down from the top seat in the Friendly City to seek a spot in the House of Commons.
Tolmie sent his resignation letter to the Moose Jaw city clerk Monday. A special city council meeting will be held Tuesday night to determine how to fill the vacancy for an interim period.
According to The Local Government Election Act, a by-election must be held within six months of the vacancy date.
The mayor’s office will be empty as 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Tolmie will run as a Conservative candidate in Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan in the upcoming federal election. He was first elected mayor of Moose Jaw in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.
More to come…