REGINA -- Moose Jaw mayor Fraser Tolmie is stepping down from the top seat in the Friendly City to seek a spot in the House of Commons.

Tolmie sent his resignation letter to the Moose Jaw city clerk Monday. A special city council meeting will be held Tuesday night to determine how to fill the vacancy for an interim period.

According to The Local Government Election Act, a by-election must be held within six months of the vacancy date.

The mayor’s office will be empty as 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Tolmie will run as a Conservative candidate in Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan in the upcoming federal election. He was first elected mayor of Moose Jaw in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

More to come…