Moose Jaw podiatrist says patients facing unnecessary specialist referral delays

A Moose Jaw podiatrist believes his patients are facing unnecessary delays in referrals to health care specialists. Current rules require podiatry patients to visit a family doctor to complete the referral process.

“As foot care specialists, we are trained to know when a specialist consultation is appropriate,” said Dr. Ata Stationwala, a podiatrist in Moose Jaw

He said waiting for an appointment with a family doctor to obtain a referral could delay treatment.

“We are not requesting funds. We are actually going to save health care dollars by taking this step,” he said.

The Moose Jaw podiatrist discussed the matter with his MLA whose office is located next door. Frustrated by the lack of progress, he turned to the NDP.

“Having a system that relies on a referral from a family doctor when the podiatrist could do that referral makes no sense,” said NDP MLA Vicki Mowat.

The government says they are open to discussion.

In a written statement, the Ministry of Health says, “In January of 2023, the Ministry provided the Saskatchewan College of Podiatrists with the instructions and materials required to expand the list of these specialty areas that would be eligible when referred by a podiatrist”

The government says that, “To this point, the ministry has not received anything from the Saskatchewan College of Podiatrists for consideration.”