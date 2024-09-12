Moose Jaw police investigate suspicious vehicle approaching minor

Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to a suspicious occurrence on Wednesday involving a vehicle approaching a minor.

According to a social media post on Wednesday, police were investigating the incident, which took place in the city’s downtown core, and were actively trying to determine the details of the report.

Through an investigation, police were able to verify that no attempted abduction took place, according to a release from the MJPS on Thursday.

Officers acquired video surveillance footage from a business and were able to find the vehicle and occupants.

Police said they ruled out any reports of a weapon and determined that the reported individual was in the area for business purposes, carrying a white envelope and a cell phone.

The MJPS noted that they appreciate the value of sharing through social media but encourage people to refrain from making assumptions about incidents.

“We ask the public to report concerns directly to the Police for follow-up and verification.”