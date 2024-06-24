REGINA
Regina

    Moose Jaw residents asked to avoid Connaught Ave, police operation underway

    A Moose Jaw Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo.
    Moose Jaw’s police service is currently conducting an operation on the city’s west side.

    In an advisory sent out just after 5 p.m., the service advised the public that officers were at the scene of an operation on the 800 block of Connaught Avenue.

    “We are asking the public to avoid the area until the completion of the police operation,” the advisory read.

    Moose Jaw police said it will inform the public when the operation is finished.

    The service did not identify any immediate danger to the public.

