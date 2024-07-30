Moose Jaw residents meet to share ideas, concerns regarding possible shelter relocation

It was standing room only at a public meeting in Moose Jaw on Monday evening as people gathered to share thoughts on the possible relocation of Riverside Mission shelter, in addition to growing concerns around mental health and addictions.

Riverside Mission aims to help those in need in the community with shelter, food and clothing.

Several delegates who spoke shared their thoughts with CTV afterwards, including Norma LaFont.

“I have a mixed message. I understand that we need services close by. We can’t put people out in North 40 and expect them to get there, but also feel strongly that our community here,” she said. “It’s a tourism based industry and we need to have our tourism. Without tourism, we don’t have business, without business we don’t have donations without donations, you can’t support locations. And so I believe it needs to be within the city, I don’t think it needs to be in the downtown core,” LaFont said.

The prospect of relocating the shelter to a less central location has driven the passionate opinions of many.

A handful of businesses and property owners spoke to the issue of how the increasing number of people experiencing homelessness is affecting them.

“I have commercial property in Regina and Moose Jaw and a lot of my tenants are feeling the effects. We’ve had to evict somebody from the alley behind the property and there was a bit of retaliation,” Moose Jaw resident Kristy Vanslyck said.

Over 40 delegates were listed to speak at the meeting, where city council was present.

Crystal Peterson is the manager of Willow Lodge, run with the John Howard Society and she spoke to how she believes the solution to the problem begins with making shelters accessible.

“It can be really scary for sure. Violence is scary, poverty can be really scary too, but you know what I’ve realized is that people just need a place to sleep and Souls Harbour being downtown is really important for the community, so that all of the vulnerable population can be close to the support that they need,” Peterson said.

Mary Lee Booth has lived in Moose Jaw for 64 years and expressed that while she is in favour of the shelter staying centralized, there is still work to be done in other areas.

“Shelter is only one solution in the issue of homelessness. There are many other contributing solutions, including supportive, housing options and rapid rehousing” Booth said.

The long time Moose Jaw resident went on to emphasize why she hopes the shelter remains in the core of the city.

“A lot of the services for people are in the core, unfortunately, I mean this is really legitimate, people who are in [this] house have legitimate financial and transportation barriers. So for you and me, we can get in our car and drive to an appointment with our doctor but people who are unhoused might have their feet or a bicycle” Booth said.

The meeting was intended to be a solution based forum with no action intended to be taken immediately afterwards, but rather provide Moose Jaw city council with more information as they make decisions around the shelter.

Mayor Clive Tolley spoke with CTV, praising the ideas brought forward at the meeting.

“It’s a resounding success. There’s all kinds of people here with all kinds of ideas and stories. Many of the speakers tonight talked about not being two sides but actually we’re all in this for the same reasons. We’re here to help see Moose Jaw get along and prosper and try and be part of the solution,” Tolley said.