Moose Jaw to host 2025 World Men's Curling Championship

Moose Jaw will be the host city for the 2025 World Men’s Curling Championship.

The event will be played March 29 to April 6, 2025 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre, World Curling and Curling Canada announced on Friday.

Tickets will go on sale for the event on March 21, 2024.

“All the teams, from all over, love coming to Canada,” said Curling Canada CEO Nolan Thiessen. “They love coming to a place like Moose Jaw because it is a big deal and they are treated like rockstars for a week.”

This will mark the first time Moose Jaw has played host to the men’s world championship. However, the city played host the women’s world championship in 1983 as well as the 1979 men’s world junior championship.

Moose Jaw also hosted the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in both 2015 and 2020 when the Kerri Einarson rink won its first of four straight Canadian women’s titles, the 2012 Canada Cup of Curling and the 1994 Canadian Men’s and Women’s Senior Championships.

The World Wheelchair Curling Championships are also in Moose Jaw at the end of March.

“Our supporter and our volunteerism is really second to none,” said Curl Moose Jaw’s Moose Gibson. “Curling is really the heartbeat [of the city] in the winter.”

“We‘ll have the home-ice advantage,” Thiessen said. “Team Canada will have the building full behind them cheering them on.”

The Government of Saskatchewan provided a grant of $300,000 to the city to support the bid.

“It is a privilege to host the 2025 BKT Tires Men’s World Curling Championship in the city of Moose Jaw,” Jeremy Harrison, minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan, said in a release.

“Saskatchewan has a proven history of hosting high-profile sporting events, while also representing some of the most enthusiastic curling fans, coaches, athletes, and volunteers in the country,” he added.

The province estimated the tournament could generate $10 - $12 million dollars for the local economy.

Moose Jaw Mayor Clive Tolley said the city is ready for the world.

“Hotels, the downtown, restaurants and bars will all be full,” he said. “It’s going to be a very exciting event for us to host.”

Gibson believes the effects of hosting the world championships could be felt for years to come.

“We have a great youth curling program in Moose Jaw,” he said. “As a young athlete, any time you get to see your idol … they’re going to be able to go and see them and aspire to be [them].”

This will also mark the fourth time the men’s world curling championships have been held in Saskatchewan.

Regina previously hosted the event in 1973, 1983 and 2011.