More Taco Bells could open in Sask. as part of 200-restaurant expansion plan

A Taco Bell restaurant is seen in this file image. (Source: Taco Bell/Redberry Restaurants) A Taco Bell restaurant is seen in this file image. (Source: Taco Bell/Redberry Restaurants)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener