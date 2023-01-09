More Taco Bells could open in Sask. as part of 200-restaurant expansion plan

Taco Bell could be adding more restaurants in Saskatchewan as the result of a new countrywide expansion plan.

On Monday, Redberry Restaurants announced a plan to develop 200 new Taco Bell restaurants across Canada.

Currently, Saskatchewan is home to three Taco Bells, which are all located in Saskatoon.

The restaurant operator said the new locations will be built in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

The expansion is expected to be completed in eight years.

With no locations currently in Regina, some residents have previously rallied to try and bring the brand back to the Queen City, including a petition started several years ago with more than 2,000 signatures.

Redberry Restaurants currently operates 14 Taco Bell locations across Ontario.