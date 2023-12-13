Aidan's Beef Short Ribs
A spectacular dish created by my son Aidan. The rich deep flavours taste like you’re eating in an expensive restaurant. Delicious served with garlic mashed potatoes and a green vegetable.
Serve 6-8
8 large beef short ribs – 4” long
About 1 cup coffee-based rub, such as Cowboy Thunder by Be a Kitchen Hero
Olive oil, to rub the ribs
1 large onion, cut into thin slices
1 large or 2 small sprigs fresh rosemary
5-7 whole peeled cloves garlic
½ bottle red wine
1 ½ cups (approx.) beef stock
Parsley, for garnish
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a roasting pan large enough to place the ribs in a single layer with cooking spray. Separate the onion into rings and lay on the bottom of the roasting pan. Top with the rosemary and the garlic cloves.
Meanwhile, heat a cast iron skillet to medium-high. Rub the ribs all over with olive oil and then sprinkle generously with the Cowboy Thunder. Massage the rub into every crevice of the meat. Add a small amount of oil to the cast iron skillet and, in batches, brown the ribs on all sides. Place the ribs in a single layer on top of the onions.
Once all the ribs are browned, deglaze the skillet with the red wine and scrape any bits off the bottom of the pan. Pour the wine mixture over the ribs and add the beef stock until the liquid comes halfway up the sides of the ribs. Cover the roasting pan tightly with aluminum foil and roast for about 4 hours. The ribs are done when they are falling off the bone and the internal temperature is 200-210°F.
Remove the ribs to a serving plate. Pour the pan juices through a sieve into a large glass bowl. The fat will rise to the top. Siphon off the juices below the fat and serve with the ribs. Serve sprinkled with a little chopped parsley.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
BREAKING Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
Palestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush, the military said Wednesday, a sign of the stiff resistance Hamas still poses despite more than two months of devastating bombardment.
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have developed a method for detecting cancer using artificial intelligence and a simple saliva test.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union says labour disruption is 'virtually inevitable'
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
-
Regina man convicted for murder in 1997 cold case dies in psychiatric prison
A Regina man convicted of second-degree murder for killing his brother has died in a Saskatoon federal correctional facility.
-
'Somebody knows something': Sask. community looking for answers after man's disappearance
A family is looking for answers 17 days after a Maple Creek, Sask. man left his home in the community – with no one hearing from him since.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Economic circumstances have changed': Manitoba unions calling on NDP to reverse provincial tax cuts to fulfill election promises
Manitoba’s largest unions are concerned the NDP government will be unable to fulfill its promises as a result of the most recent financial data, according to a draft open letter obtained by CTV News.
-
Charges laid after shooting of bald eagle in Manitoba
Conservations officers have laid charges against a Manitoba man for shooting and killing a bald eagle.
-
How Manitobans can watch the Geminids meteor shower
The Geminids meteor shower – known as the meteor shower event of the year—is expected to be at its highest visibility this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in fatal Tuesday road rage incident
A Calgary man faces second-degree murder charges after a homicide that police say took place after a road rage incident in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
-
Family needs a new door after police go to wrong address during weapons call
Chantale Burr and her fiancée were sleeping around 5:30 in the morning of December 2 when they heard their dogs downstairs by the front door.
-
'Jamming it down our throat': Southeast Calgary residents fight back against social housing initiative
Residents in Albert Park/Radisson Heights met with city officials on Tuesday night to discuss a plan to build more affordable housing on the site of an old Calgary school, an idea that some aren't happy about.
Edmonton
-
Alberta girl wins world title in first extreme cowboy racing competition
Not even two years into her horseback riding career, a Leduc, Alta., girl has won her first world title.
-
49 kilograms of cocaine, ecstasy found in Edmonton bust
More than four dozen kilograms of drugs – worth an estimated $1.6 million – were recently found at a central Edmonton home.
-
Pedestrian killed on Sturgeon County highway
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 37 in Sturgeon County on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
-
NEW
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
-
Driver films himself going almost double the speed limit on Highway 401, posts video to social media
Video of a driver filming his speedometer while going nearly double the speed limit on an Ontario highway has emerged. But the fact that the driver posted the video to social media himself has given police pause.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa radio icon Ken 'The General' Grant has died
Ken "The General" Grant, one of the icons of the Ottawa airwaves, has died at the age of 88.
-
Kingston General Hospital 'bursting at the seams' with COVID-19 and respiratory illness patients
The Kingston General Hospital (KGH) says a surge of emergency department inpatients, including a day that had a near record 580 admissions, has the hospital struggling to keep up as COVID-19 and the respiratory virus season peaks across the province.
-
Gatineau, Que. bank employee helps stop suspected grandparent scam
Gatineau police say a quick-thinking bank employee helped protect a man from fraud after suspecting he was the target of a grandparent scam.
Vancouver
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
-
Here's how much Vancouver's property tax is set to increase in 2024
Vancouver property owners will see a tax increase of 7.5 per cent next year.
-
Vancouver mayor taking the next step in abolishing the city’s park board
During Wednesday's council meeting, Mayor Ken Sim is expected to bring forward a motion calling on the province to make amendments to the Vancouver Charter in order to give the city authorization to scrap the park board.
Montreal
-
20,000 tears in Olympic Stadium roof, says Quebec
The Legault government in Quebec City will study the business case for the Olympic Park in January, and only then will it reveal the cost of the potential replacement of the stadium's roof, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said on Wednesday.
-
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
-
Quebec premier says students could be back in class by Monday, unions more skeptical
Quebec Premier François Legault says negotiations with teachers are going 'very well,' and said he hopes children will return to school as early as Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.
-
B.C.'s chief coroner exits, frustrated and disappointed with government's overdose response
British Columbia's chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says she's a hopeful person, but she is leaving her office frustrated and disappointed. Angry, even.
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP ask public to help find man wanted on provincewide warrant
The Colchester County District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. offers two months' rent through new bank program
Some New Brunswick renters who need extra cash to stay housed will be able to apply to the province’s new "Rent Bank" program.
-
Pilot project lets snowmobiles on roads, shoulders in parts of N.S.
A new pilot project will let Nova Scotia snowmobiles on roadways and road shoulders in parts of Lunenburg and Inverness counties this winter.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto fugitive on the lam for two years arrested in northern Ont.
A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
Attempted murder suspects in North Bay shoved victim into clothes dryer
A man and a woman in the North Bay have been charged with attempted murder after a victim was stabbed, beaten and shoved into a clothes dryer.
Kitchener
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
Reports of Tesla driver approaching girls under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate incidents where someone in a black Tesla approached girls. It unclear if the cases are connected.
-
Cambridge residents weigh in on proposed plan for Preston Springs Hotel site
A plan for the site of the former Preston Springs Hotel was presented to Cambridge council Tuesday night. It comes nearly three years after the historic building on Fountain Street was torn down, a decision that sparked controversy in the community.