A spectacular dish created by my son Aidan. The rich deep flavours taste like you’re eating in an expensive restaurant. Delicious served with garlic mashed potatoes and a green vegetable.

Serve 6-8

8 large beef short ribs – 4” long

About 1 cup coffee-based rub, such as Cowboy Thunder by Be a Kitchen Hero

Olive oil, to rub the ribs

1 large onion, cut into thin slices

1 large or 2 small sprigs fresh rosemary

5-7 whole peeled cloves garlic

½ bottle red wine

1 ½ cups (approx.) beef stock

Parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a roasting pan large enough to place the ribs in a single layer with cooking spray. Separate the onion into rings and lay on the bottom of the roasting pan. Top with the rosemary and the garlic cloves.

Meanwhile, heat a cast iron skillet to medium-high. Rub the ribs all over with olive oil and then sprinkle generously with the Cowboy Thunder. Massage the rub into every crevice of the meat. Add a small amount of oil to the cast iron skillet and, in batches, brown the ribs on all sides. Place the ribs in a single layer on top of the onions.

Once all the ribs are browned, deglaze the skillet with the red wine and scrape any bits off the bottom of the pan. Pour the wine mixture over the ribs and add the beef stock until the liquid comes halfway up the sides of the ribs. Cover the roasting pan tightly with aluminum foil and roast for about 4 hours. The ribs are done when they are falling off the bone and the internal temperature is 200-210°F.

Remove the ribs to a serving plate. Pour the pan juices through a sieve into a large glass bowl. The fat will rise to the top. Siphon off the juices below the fat and serve with the ribs. Serve sprinkled with a little chopped parsley.