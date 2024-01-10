REGINA
Wheatland Cafe

    • Apple Cake

    An apple-studded cake that you’ll just love and will become a family fav. It’s crammed with apples and stays moist for days and days. The mixing method is a little unorthodox but it works! This fabulous cake is best made a day ahead but delicious made the day of as well.

    Makes 1 large cake

    6 medium apples, peeled and sliced

    6 tbsp granulated sugar

    1 tbsp cinnamon

    1 tbsp baking powder

    1 tbsp vanilla

    4 eggs

    2 cups sugar

    1 cup vegetable oil

    3 cups flour

    Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease an angel food cake pan.

    Place apples in a medium bowl. Stir in the sugar, cinnamon and baking powder. Then add the vanilla and let stand while you make the rest of the cake.

    In the bowl of a stand mixer using the whisk attachment, beat the eggs for about 3 minutes on high speed. Gradually add the sugar and continue to beat for 3-5 minutes, until mixture is thick and increased in volume. Reduce speed to low and add in the oil.

    Remove the bowl and stir in the flour. Then fold in the apples. Transfer to the prepared pan and bake for about 60-70 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean and internal temperature is 180°F.

    Let cool in pan for 10 minutes and then remove cake to a wire rack to cool.

    Place on a serving plate and drizzle with an icing sugar glaze or dust with icing sugar.

